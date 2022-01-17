Andrew Garfield reveals he improvised an emotional scene in No Return Home

Andrew Garfield revealed that he improvised one of the most emotional lines in Spider-Man: No Homecoming.

Garfield played Peter Parker in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – both he and Peter Parker actor Tobey Maguire were rumored to be appearing in Spider-Man: No Going Back Home.

And the rumors turned out to be correct, after Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) came face to face with other Peter Parkers (played by Garfield and Maguire) who exist in alternate universes.

Speaking about the scene to Variety, Garfield said: “We had deeper conversations and talked about our experiences with the character.

“And have [a produtora do Homem-Aranha] Amy Pascal there, who produced nine films including The Spider-Verse, was an eye-opening experience for her to realize how much life and time she’s devoted to this character. That was beautiful and profound.”

He continued:

“There is a phrase that I improvised in the film, looking at [Maguire e Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

Oh, isn’t that cute?

Garfield also revealed that the three spiders found it all very funny and even made the famous Spider-Man pointing meme.

He said:

“I think the first time we were all together in the same uniform, it was hilarious, because it’s like it’s just three regular guys who were just actors leaving the house. “But also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my God, we’re all in uniforms together!’”

The actor went on to say that Holland was a little jealous of his costume as it had special zippers which meant he could easily free his hands if needed.

Unfortunately for Holland, his costume didn’t come with this handy feature and he had to use his nose to fiddle with his phone. It’s not all glamor, is it?

Spider-Man: No Return Home is now in theaters.