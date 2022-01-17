Angioni reveals that he cried with the Evanilson case and guarantees not to be guilty

Paulo Angioni broke the silence after a long time without granting interviews. To ge, he recalled his work, talked about rebuilding clubs to a case for which he is very much demanded by the fans of Fluminense. Evanilson’s departure to Portuguese football (Porto) with Tricolor holding only a small portion. The executive director even claimed to have cried with the attacker’s case.

– I’ve been through clubs that I had a lot of difficulty rebuilding. Perhaps the most difficult of all for me was Bahia. Thank God I got there and I was lucky, because it doesn’t just depend on your ability, to climb in the first year. I arrived in May, Bahia had been in Serie B and C for seven years. And in December we were in Serie A. Here comes a new challenge, which is to keep in Serie A. And we managed it for two years in a row, during the period I stayed there. This was perhaps the most difficult reconstruction for me – he began, adding:

– Here in Fluminense it was already quite challenging. Today there is another level of challenge, which is to maintain growth, because reconstruction has already taken place. (…) I had a very difficult time when I arrived in 2018. I had a need to make a change for the last round of the championship (the dismissal of coach Marcelo Oliveira), a totally new experience of mine, it brought all the responsibility to me, I sacrificed honorable people. I had very remarkable experiences and also some regrets, no doubt. One of the big ones is in relation to Evanilson. This made me cry a lot. I was hoping that some people might say, “He has no responsibility.” And that I didn’t have. They left everything on my account.

Finally, Paulo Angioni guaranteed not to have come close to being responsible for Evanilson only being used in the main team when his contract was about to expire, leaving the club in a difficult negotiation situation.

– Nothing. At that time, we had no access to the base. Access to the base was only for asking player to fill out training. And Evanilson never came to fill in any training. Will I hold them responsible? No. Because then I went to get the report and I’m not going to blame anyone. But some people could have been sympathetic to me: “That wizard has nothing to do with it.” But no, when it comes to Evanilson, it’s Paulo Angioni’s fault. It’s not fair at all. And I don’t shirk responsibility. I’m not one to show my face in victories, no one sees me, but in defeats I usually put my face. And I put a lot of face in 2018, which was quite difficult for me. The dismissal and the responsibility that it is to go to the last game in which you lost fall – he said.