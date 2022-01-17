Anitta does not understand the reference to oral sex and Luciano Huck tries to explain

Anitta and Luciano Huck on Sunday with Huck (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo/Montagem)

THE

Sunday with Huck

, from TV Globo, presented by Luciano Huck invited Anitta to sing and participate in the new dating scene

A crush for Anita

on last Sunday’s program (16/01).

With the help of friends and even the parents of the powerful, Luciano Huck sought a suitor for the singer, made jokes with the owner of the hit

Girl from Rio

and it all ended with a kiss on the Sunday attraction stage. One of the jokes was about oral sex, which left the artist confused.

With friends on the show, Pocah, Giovanna Lancellotti and Juliette looked at a list of 20 suitors and chose five with a chance to match Anitta.

Subsequently, the attraction paid attention to the funk singer’s parents, Mauro Machado and Miriam Macedo, who selected the three finalists. Matheus, the carioca; Bruno, the Paulista; and Hugo, the Alagoan.

“She is entering a more mature phase, soon she will reach 30 [anos]. Suddenly, in an event like that, someone appears to match Anitta’s path”, Painitto shot.

The remaining three went to the final part of the game and interacted with the star on stage, but only with conversation. The production helped the singer with some suggested questions and one of them left the powerful confused. “You can sing olll, what’s that?”, she asked the presenter.

To explain in a less explicit way, because of the schedule, Luciano made movements with his tongue, indicating that the issue had to do with oral sex. Upon understanding the reference, the embarrassed artist burst out laughing along with the communicator.

See below:

Matheus was the first to be eliminated by Anitta, who continued testing with Bruno and Hugo without seeing any of the candidates.

“I know the guy and, the following week, I’m already choosing the wedding dress, I’m already talking about the children and the following week I’m done”, joked the muse of Honrio Gurgel while choosing the suitor.

Anitta blindly chose Hugo Novaes and gave a kiss on stage at the

Sunday

leaving netizens and viewers going crazy on social networks.

“I came to seal it. I’ve caught people, I’ve done everything.”

anita

Check out the videos below:

