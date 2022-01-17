Anitta kisses crush on stage at ‘Domingão com Huck’ | Sunday with Huck

Anitta kissed a lot on the stage of “Domingão com Huck”. The singer has been complaining on her social media about the lack of a crush. Thinking about helping her friend, Luciano Huck invited her to the painting “A Crush for Anitta”. Through questions and tests, Anitta blindly chose between three suitors. The lucky one was the Alagoan Hugo Novaes, who won a ‘caliente’ kiss from the singer.