Anitta kisses crush on stage at ‘Domingão com Huck’ | Sunday with Huck

Anitta kissed a lot on the stage of “Domingão com Huck”. The singer has been complaining on her social media about the lack of a crush. Thinking about helping her friend, Luciano Huck invited her to the painting “A Crush for Anitta”. Through questions and tests, Anitta blindly chose between three suitors. The lucky one was the Alagoan Hugo Novaes, who won a ‘caliente’ kiss from the singer.
“We can leave here and enjoy it. Come here, let’s go home, I’ll introduce you to the family”, she joked.
“I came to seal it. I’ve already caught people, I’ve done everything”, commented the singer to Luciano Huck.
Anitta has been complaining on her social media that she was missing a crush. Luciano decided to help the singer and called her friends Juliette, Pocah and Giovanna Lancellotti to make a pre-selection and choose some candidates. Anitta’s parents selected the three finalists. Matheus, the carioca; Bruno, the Paulista; and Hugo, the Alagoan.
Matheus was the first to be eliminated by Anitta, who continued testing with Bruno and Hugo without seeing any of the candidates. In the end, he ended up opting for Hugo.
“Bruno is a very nice guy for me, Hugo is more like me”, she added.
The crush and Anitta combination is of course the bomb, and on social media the subject was among the most talked about.