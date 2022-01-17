Anitta performs in Floripa and the public is in doubt if the singer was without panties | Leo Coelho

Anitta showed, on Saturday, the 16th, that she is one of the biggest popstars in the country. The singer took the stage at P12 with a super sexy outfit. The outfit – highly provocative – left the public in doubt: Was the singer with or without panties?

Anitta in the dressing room of P12 (Photograph: Adriel Douglas/disclosure )

The hottest night of Floripa’s summer so far also brought together celebrities such as Mariana Rios, Vítor Kley, Fernanda Motta, Mileide Mihaile and Rico Melquiades.

Singer Vitor Kley also appeared to enjoy Anitta’s show in Floripa (Photograph: Adriel Douglas/disclosure )

The presentation of the queen of pop started at 20:50, in Jurerê Internacional. The audience was impressed by the singer’s bold outfit. Appearing to be without panties, the singer, and her dancers, enchanted fans with her great hits like “Some que ele vem vez” and “Bola e Rebola”.

The singer drew sighs from fans in Floripa (Photograph: Adriel Douglas/disclosure )

Another mystery of the night was where Anitta would have dinner. The singer was expected at 300 Cosmo Beach Club, also in Jurerê Internacional. One of the partners at the venue, Rodrigo Billi, is a super friend of the singer. However, Anitta made a video call to say that she would not attend.

The question of the night was: Was Anitta with or without panties? (Photograph: Adriel Douglas/disclosure )

The fact is that Anitta’s passage through Floripa was filled with controversy and hype. Perfect effect of the presence of a great popstar.

Rodrigo Billi, who is a good friend of Anitta, made a video call with the singer after the show (Photograph: Angelo Santos/disclosure )

