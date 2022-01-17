Anne Frank: suspect of revealing hiding place is identified 77 years later

Abhishek Pratap 5 mins ago News

Anne Frank smiling in a black and white photo

Credit, Anne Frank Museum

photo caption,

The ‘Diary of Anne Frank’, written while the young woman was hiding from the Nazis, is widely read more than 70 years after her death.

A new investigation has identified a suspect who may have revealed the hiding place of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.

The young Jewish woman — author of the diary that would become one of the icons of the Holocaust — died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945, aged 15, after spending two years in hiding.

THE Anne Frank’s Diary, published after his death, is the most famous first-person account of Jewish life during World War II.

An investigative team reported that Arnold van den Bergh, a Jew from Amsterdam, would likely have revealed the Franks’ hideout to save his own family.

