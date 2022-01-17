Anne Frank: suspected of revealing hiding place is identified 77 years later | World

A new investigation has identified a suspect who may have revealed the hiding place of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.

The young Jewish woman — author of the diary that would become one of the icons of the Holocaust — died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945, aged 15, after spending two years in hiding.

Anne Frank’s Diary, published after her death, is the most famous first-person account of Jewish life during World War II.

1 of 2 Portrait of Anne Frank in an undated photo — Photo: DESK/ANP/AFP Portrait of Anne Frank in an undated photo — Photo: DESK/ANP/AFP

An investigative team reported that Arnold van den Bergh, a Jew from Amsterdam, would likely have revealed the Franks’ hideout to save his own family.

The team — made up of a former FBI agent, historians and other experts — spent six years using modern investigative techniques to unravel the “cold case.” This included using computer algorithms to look for connections between many different people, something that would take humans thousands of hours.

Van den Bergh had been a member of the Amsterdam Jewish Council, a body forced to implement Nazi policy in Jewish areas. The group was dissolved in 1943, and its members were sent to concentration camps.

2 of 2 Anne Frank in an undated photo — Photo: Disclosure / Anne Frank House Anne Frank in an undated photo — Photo: Disclosure / Anne Frank House

But the team found that van den Bergh was not taken to any of the camps — instead, he was living normally in Amsterdam at the time.

There was also the suggestion that a member of the Jewish Council was providing information to the Nazis.

“When van den Bergh lost his entire series of protections that exempted him from going to the camps, he had to provide something valuable to the Nazis he came into contact with so that he and his wife could be safe,” said Vince Pankoke, a former agent of the FBI, to the program 60 Minutes, of the American network CBS.

The team said they struggled with the revelation that another Jew was likely the traitor. But he also found evidence suggesting that Otto Frank, Anne’s father, may have known about it and kept it a secret.

In the files of a previous investigator, they found a copy of an anonymous note sent to Otto Frank identifying Arnold van den Bergh as his whistleblower.

Pankoke told 60 Minutes that anti-Semitism may have been the reason this was never publicized.

“Perhaps he felt that bringing this up again… would only add fuel to the fire,” he said.

“But we have to keep in mind that the fact that [van den Bergh] being Jewish just meant that he was put in an untenable position by the Nazis to do something to save his life”.

The Dutch newspaper “de Volkskrant” reports that van den Bergh died in 1950.

In a statement, the Anne Frank House museum said it was “impressed” by the investigation team’s findings.

The institution’s executive director, Ronald Leopold, added that the research “has generated important new information and a fascinating hypothesis that deserves further study.”