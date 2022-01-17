Announcement of the installation of a high complexity hospital by Unimed at Biopark takes place this Monday – O Presente

Share tweet Share

A press conference is scheduled for this Monday (17), at 10 am, at the Science and Technology Park of Biosciences (Biopark), in Toledo, an opportunity in which the installation of a highly complex hospital will be announced. Unimed at Biopark.

In August 2019, the Semper Vida Group even signed a term of intent for the construction of a hospital and health complex next to the Biopark in a very prestigious event, which was even attended by Governor Ratinho Junior.

The kick off of the works was announced in October 2020. However, after that, the project was put on stand-bye and nothing more was said about it. In April 2021, Grupo Semper Vida, with 67 years of history in the municipality of Marechal Cândido Rondon, was acquired by the Athena Saúde group, based in São Paulo.

Some time later, speculation began on the possibility of Unimed building a high-complexity hospital on the site, which is now confirmed with the official announcement of the undertaking.

The invitation to announce the installation of the hospital is signed by Biopak, Unimed Paraná and Unimed Costa Oeste.

The gift

Click here to join our WhatsApp group













