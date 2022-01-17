Arrest request against Bonner is rejected by the DF Justice

posted on 01/17/2022 10:55 / updated on 01/17/2022 12:10



Judge Gláucia Falsarella Foley considered the arrest warrant unreasonable – (credit: Bruno Peres/Esp. CB/DA Press)

An action that requested the arrest of journalist and presenter William Bonner for encouraging vaccination against covid-19 in children and adolescents was denied, this Sunday (16/1) by the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT).

The author of the request, Wilson Issao Koressawa, claimed that Bonner and other reporters from the Globo network would be part of a criminal organization for clarifying the positive impacts of the vaccine in combating the covid-19 pandemic, in addition to inducing people to suicide, “cause epidemic, through the propagation of pathogenic germs” and “poisoning drinking water, for common or private use”.

Koressawa also asked that the presenter be removed from office or prohibited from encouraging mandatory vaccination for children and adolescents and the requirement for a health passport.

In the decision, Judge Gláucia Falsarella Pereira Foley classified the request as unreasonable and reiterated that the Judiciary cannot “stroke denialist delusions, reproduced by active connivance – when not set on fire – by institutions, whether public or not”.

Foley pointed out that the author of the request does not have legitimacy to plead preventive detention, given that the crimes that were cited are of public criminal action, and also says that the representation is not compatible with the criminal court to which it was submitted. , the Special Criminal Court of Taguatinga.

The lawyer who requested Bonner’s arrest also asked for the suspension of mandatory vaccination in the country, especially for children and adolescents, as well as the requirement for a health passport, “until expert examinations of the components of all vaccines are carried out”.

The case was closed.