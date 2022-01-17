Arsenal dispute Diego Costa with Corinthians

Diego Costa is free on the market. After much speculation, the Spanish-Brazilian striker and Atlético-MG officially terminated the contract. Placed as one of the main targets for Corinthians to take over the white number 9 shirt, the English press puts another interested in Diego Costa’s football.

According to the newspaper “The Sun”, Arsenal follow the situation of the striker and have had ‘informal conversations’ with the player.

The publication also explains that other clubs monitor Diego and cites the Spanish Cádiz, in addition to Corinthians and São Paulo, as the main interested parties. According to the newspaper, Diego Costa would already be ready to return to Europe, even though he arrived at Atlético in the last European summer – June, which is when the European season ends.

The English newspaper recalls that Diego Costa, ex-Chelsea, “loved” to score at Arsenal, one of his possible destinations. During three seasons with the Blues, Diego Costa played 120 games and scored 58 goals, winning the Premier League twice and an English League Cup.

Arsenal are looking for a striker to replace Aubameyang, who has been sidelined by disciplinary issues and is currently defending Gabon in the African Cup of Nations. In addition to Diego Costa, Vlahovic is another name that interests the Gunners, who would be willing to ‘break the bank’ to sign the young Fiorentina striker. Also seeking to strengthen the midfield, the name of Arthur, from Juventus, arouses the interest of Mikel Arteta.