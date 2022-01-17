Athletico awaits definition of São Paulo to close agreement with Pablo | football

Athletico president Mario Celso Petraglia has an excellent relationship with São Paulo. The manager came to look for the São Paulo club at the beginning of the year, but the full salary completely escaped from the reality of the Hurricane. However, the striker hopes to be free in the market to be able to return to Rubro-Negro.

The expectation of Pablo’s staff is that the agreement for the termination with São Paulo happens soon and the striker can sign with Athletico. Conversations are advanced. Pablo accepts giving up the contract with Tricolor. The only request is that the São Paulo club settle the amounts it owes him to terminate.

Athletico tried a loan deal for the striker, but São Paulo wanted full payment of the salary. Ceará appeared as interested and was willing to pay the full amount. Santos also emerged as an option. Pablo refused both proposals to return to Hurricane.

Julio Casares participated in the Central do Mercado and spoke about Pablo’s situation. The president of São Paulo said that the player is not part of the plans in 2022, that he respects the player’s wishes and is waiting for an agreement..

– Pablo was hired by the former management for a figure that is the highest in the history of São Paulo. That doesn’t mean he didn’t contribute. He contributed, but at the moment he is not part of the plans for the future. And São Paulo wants to solve it… He didn’t want Ceará, he had Santos, he didn’t want either. We hope that what comes will be good for the institution – said Casares.

Pablo’s wish is to return to Athletico; negotiation comes up against compensation for São Paulo

President of São Paulo says that Pablo “is not part of the plans for the future” and explains the situation

THE ge talked to a Tricolor leader over the weekend. He said that for now the situation remains stagnant and that the president’s speech reflects the club’s position. In other words: São Paulo doesn’t really have the striker and wants to negotiate with him.

Pablo was the most expensive signing in the history of São Paulo. Tricolor paid BRL 26 million for Athletico’s top scorer in 2019. In three seasons, the striker never fell in favor of the crowd. There were 121 games and 32 goals scored by the São Paulo club.

For the Hurricane, Pablo played 171 games and won three titles, including the 2018 Copa Sudamericana, the club’s first international achievement. The player arrived at CT do Caju at the age of 14, in 2006, and was released in 2011.

He played for Figueirense, Real Madrid B and Cerezo Osaka in 2014 and 2015, before returning to Athletico and shining in 2018. Before leaving for São Paulo, the player swore his love to Hurricane.

1 of 1 Pablo Wellington Atlético-PR — Photo: Albari Rosa/Gazeta do Povo