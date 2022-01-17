Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Athletic idol, Lucho González begins a new era as Hurricane’s technical assistant

One of the great athletes in the history of Athletico Paranaense, the former Lucho Gonzalez is now experiencing a new cycle with the Hurricane. After ending his career as a professional athlete, last year, the Argentine started his career off the field at Rubro-Negro. He is the newest assistant coach of the main team.

“Returning to Athletico Paranaense is a feeling of great joy for me. It’s like being back at home, so to speak”, declares Lucho González. “A place where I have always been treated very well and where I like to be. Where I feel identified with the crowd, where I feel identified with the club and the club’s projects. Now, I’m back to continue learning. To help and collaborate with the club now in my new career”, he says.

Lucho performs at Athletico Paranaense this Monday (17), at CAT Caju. Alongside Bruno Lazaroni, he will be assistant coach Alberto Valentim in the day to day of the main team.

See the full interview with Lucho González below:

Preparing for the new role

Today, at the age of 40, Lucho González definitely arrives prepared for the role he will play at Rubro-Negro. As if the experience acquired on the field was not enough, he also prepared with the “B License” from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Recently, he also obtained the “PRO License” from the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

“When you are an intelligent person, one of the virtues you have is listening and learning”, advises Lucho. “And the courses you take help a lot in this preparation process. You learn things that you weren’t aware of as a player before. And that helps you in the psychological and technical part, for example. Things that are important for the development of a player’s career”, he says.

Even continuing to learn, and consequently consolidating a successful career now on the edge of the field, are the main focus of the technical assistant for now and for the future.

“We know how difficult a career in the coaching staff is”, recognizes Lucho. “You play an important role in people’s development, helping players grow and keep evolving day by day. Not just in football, but in life as well. But I feel prepared for that. And I feel like I’m in the right place to start in this new role. Because I know the current coaching staff of the club, I know the board and the players. And I’m here to continue learning from them, to collaborate with them and collaborate with the club”, he adds.

Photos: Gustavo Oliveira/athletico.com.br