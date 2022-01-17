Back at 15, a Netflix series with Maisa, premieres in February

back to 15, a new Brazilian series from Netflix starring Maisa and Camila Queiroz, already has a premiere date: February 25. Along with the announcement, the streaming also released new posters of the production; Look:

Back at 15, a Netflix series with Maisa, gets a premiere date 1 of 2

After disastrous events, the character played by Maisa and Camila Queiroz, respectively in adolescence and adulthood, ends up transported to the first day of high school. Anita will try to fix the lives of everyone around her, but every change in the past impacts everyone’s future – and not always for the better.

back to 15 also has names like Klara Castanho, Caio Cabral and Lucca Picon (Confessions of an Excluded Girl), Besides João Guilherme, Pedro Ottoni, Amanda Azevedo, Pedro Vinicius, Mariana Rios, Bruno Montaleone, Yana Sardenberg, Alice Marcone, Breno Ferreira between others.

The series will feature six 40-minute episodes.

THE Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelette).