Bad proposal and angry coach: why Leverkusen refused to negotiate Alario with Palmeiras

With more than 50% of its shares owned by a well-known pharmaceutical company, Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, saw the attempt by the palm trees of signing forward Lucas Alario, 29, to be their main striker for the season. The negotiation was officially ruled out on Friday (14).

The German club has a solid financial structure and a policy of buying and selling players. Verdão lacked the experience to know who he was dealing with, evaluated entrepreneurs who had already negotiated athletes with German clubs heard by the THROW!.

Over the weekend, sources from the Palmeirense board said the final offer was 1 million euros (about R$ 6.3 million) for the one-year loan to the Argentine, with an option to buy 8.5 million euros. (approximately BRL 53.7 million).

It seems tempting for an athlete who is in the reserve, with only one goal scored in 16 matches, but Leverkusen does not negotiate in this type of model, usual among South American clubs and even in other European markets, such as Italy. That’s why he found Palmeiras ‘audacious’, at the very least, in the conduct of their negotiations.

The Germans’ objective has always been to recover at least a good part of the 25 million euros (approximately R$158.29 million currently) they paid to River Plate, from Argentina, to have Alario in 2017. This has always been clear since Verdão probed the Argentine just last year.

– There was a lack of a broader analysis of Bayer, of its position in the market, of how its investments and negotiations are carried out. In Germany as a whole, the loan with option to purchase is not used. The Germans have a solid economy, they don’t need to take risks in hiring or get rid of athletes who have a low income – evaluated an agent who helped sell two Flamengo players to the European country.

Another common practice in the South American market that caused revolt in the Germans, mainly in the Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane, was the fact that Palmeiras had agreed contractual bases with Alaro before speaking with Leverkusen.

– This type of situation varies according to the club or the coach. But in the case of Leverkusen, it would be enough to look at these statistics sites to understand the situation – says this businessman.

He refers to the fact that the Germans have only Alario as an option formed for the reserve of Czech star Patrik Schick, owner of 18 goals in 20 matches this season. There are two other athletes for the position, both under the age of 18. Because of this, Leverkusen had already refused Betis, from Spain, to have the Argentine on loan at the beginning of the European season.

And the fact that Verdão tried to anticipate to convince Alario to be his shirt 9 before having the approval of the Germans took the coach badly, who even with the refusal of the Leverkusen board in the deal, reiterated his veto, according to the local press.

It is not the case that German clubs do not negotiate on loan. But the practice is only common when transfers are agreed with markets of even greater financial power, such as Borussia Dortmund’s recent agreement with Real Madrid, from Spain, to have the attacking midfielder Reinier, ex-Flamengo, this season.

Or, as in the case of Leverkusen, who have four players on loan this season, players with extremely low market value and contracts about to expire. Even in the reserve and in low, Alario renewed with the club until 2024.

– These are alternatives that the Germans see as a form of test. But it’s always domestic in their European market, and never with a South American, even more so for output. In this case, you have to pay definitively – pointed out another businessman heard by the report, who did not want to be identified because he had athletes in the Palmeirense squad.

And to understand this logistics, it would suffice for Palmeiras to look carefully at the last impact negotiations between Brazilians and German clubs, precisely between two rivals.

Guerrero performs at rival Corinthians in 2012: to have Peruvian, club spent with the Germans (Daniel Augusto Júnior/Corinthians)

The biggest of all is that of Peruvian Paolo Guerrero. The striker, who had passed through the giant Bayern Munich, was leaning against Hamburg when Corinthians showed interest. To have it aimed at the 2012 Club World Cup, he had to pay 3 million euros (about R$ 7.5 million at the time).

Five years later, the amount needed for Santos to repatriate the current flamengo player Bruno Henrique from Wolfsburg has already risen: 4 million euros (about R$ 13.5 million at the time).

Neither, however, has the financial health of Leverkusen. As much as it has one of the biggest fans in Germany, Hamburg skated with bad management and ended up relegated. Wolfsburg lost the contribution of a well-known automaker and drastically reduced expenses.

Leverkusen’s strength comes precisely from its financial solidity, created through a network of scouts who seek talents like Alario and then resell them on the Old Continent. The club has open doors at all giants.

This is how he reinforced, for example, a likely rival of Verdão in the World Cup: midfielder Kai Havertz, 22, sold for 80 million euros (about R$ 505.1 million) in 2020 to Chelsea. It had been like that with Brazilians like the side and midfielder Zé Roberto, who played for Palmeiras, and defenders Lúcio, five-time world champion, and Juan, ex-Flamengo. All resold for a much higher value later.

And this is how the German club hopes to be with Alario and the Brazilian Paulinho, bought from Vasco for 18.5 million euros (about R$ 116.8 million currently) in 2018 and for whom, like the Argentine, they refused proposals. loan from Spanish clubs at the start of the season.

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of Paulistão-2022 by clicking here

> Check out Verdão’s path in the 2022 Club World Cup by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!