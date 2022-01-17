BBB 22 starts this Monday, 17; Check list of participants

Globo announced to ‘Big Brother Brasil’ fans what they were waiting for! The list with the names of the participants of this year’s edition, the ‘BBB 22’.

The “BBB 22” starts this Monday (17), and will feature a presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. Twenty people compete for the prize of R$ 1.5 million in the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil (BBB).

Check out who will participate:

Popcorn Team

Laís Caldas, from BBB 22, from Crixás, in Goiás, is the first confirmed on the reality show

Luciano, from ‘BBB 22’, born in Florianópolis, joins the reality show Team Pipoca

Jessilane, from ‘BBB 22’, is a biology teacher and does not want to ‘be the plant’ of the program

Eliezer is the fourth name announced at BBB 22’s Popcorn

Eliezer, from ‘BBB 22’, is from Rio de Janeiro and promises to stay until the end in all endurance events

Slovenia, from ‘BBB 22’, is from Pernambuco and Marketing student

Lucas, from ‘BBB 22’, is a medical student and lives in Vila Velha

Bárbara, from ‘BBB 22’, is a model and lives in Rio Grande do Sul

Rodrigo, from ‘BBB 22’, is a commercial manager and reveals that he is a ‘party’

Natália, from ‘BBB 22’, is from Minas Gerais and has a big dream to become an actress

Cabin team

Naiara Azevedo, from ‘BBB 22’, says she is ‘crazy and a little out of control. Dangerous’. The singer Naiara Azevedo, from the hit ’50 reais’, was the last announced participant of the BBB22’s Camarote.

Tiago Abravanel, from ‘BBB 22’, is the grandson of Silvio Santos

Linn da Quebrada, from ‘BBB 22’, says her participation will be ‘iconic’

Brunna Gonçalves, from ‘BBB 22’, claims to be competitive: ‘I hate to lose’

Jade Picon, from ‘BBB 22’, has more than 20 million followers

Douglas Silva, from ‘BBB 22’, guarantees that he will ‘compete’ and ‘play’

Confirmed! Maria, from ‘BBB 22’, is a singer and was an actress in the soap opera ‘Amor de Mãe’ in 2019

Paulo André Camilo, from ‘BBB 22’, is a multi-champion Olympic athlete

Brunna Gonçalves, from ‘BBB 22’, claims to be competitive: ‘I hate to lose’

Pedro Scooby, from ‘BBB 22’, has already made history in world surfing

Arthur Aguiar is in ‘BBB 22’! The actor was confirmed in the reality

Related