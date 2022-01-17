BBB 22: Vinicius reaches 2 million followers before reality starts

Vinicius (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Sunday (01/16), participant Vinicius , from Big Brother Brasil 22, has already reached two million followers, even before the reality show begins. Born in Crato, Ceará, the young man is 23 years old, holds a degree in Law and considers himself a “low-income influencer”.

It is worth remembering that the list with the names of all participants was revealed last Friday (14/01). Many netizens believe that the similarity with Juliette, who had the crowd with the cacti, is one of the boy’s strengths. The young man emoji, by the way, are the lamps.

“No, my people, for the love of God! How to deal with this? How?? Lampies are the best and that’s proof for anyone who wants to see! 2M in record time! brother.

Last Saturday (01/15), the team had already celebrated: the Ceará native was the first Pipoca to reach the mark of one million followers. When it was announced that he was among those selected for the reality show, Vinicius went into confinement with 70 thousand fans.

The brother also told Gshow that he always sought refuge in humor to face life. “I learned early on that laughter was the best medicine and storytelling for free. At least until now, right?”, he joked.

And it was recording funny videos on his cell phone that he saw his popularity grow. “I show the reality of things that happen in life, I don’t show luxury, travel and wealth. People identified with it, liked it and I went down this path. At first, it was possible to close some partnerships. But then it was rare”.