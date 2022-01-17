BBB Quiz: Can you get the decoration of the houses of past editions of Big Brother Brasil right? | BBB22

Cordel Room, Zen Room, Rosa Room… What’s not lacking is creativity in the Big Brother Brasil Scenarios team. There are several themes, colors and details that appeared in each of the 21 editions of the reality show. The house is practically a participant in the game, as it is where the bullshit, gossip, tests, parties and special moments of the game take place.
At BBB22’s house it won’t be different, but while we still don’t know it up close, Let’s test our knowledge and remember all that happened so far? Show what you know!
Which edition of the BBB is this wall from?
The ‘Rose Room’ appeared in which edition of the BBB?
This Leader’s Room was in which edition?
Which BBB edition do these beds belong to?
In which edition of the BBB was this pool located?
Pool table? Do you remember which edition of the BBB she was part of?
And those kitchen details? Which edition of the BBB were they from?
The Fourth Transit was in which edition of the BBB?
This psychedelic kitchen appeared in which edition of the BBB?
Finally: the bathroom! In which edition of the BBB did this one appear?
Listen to the premiere episode of the second season of the podcast ‘BBB Tá On’!
Do you already follow BBB on social media?
📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb
📲 Facebook and Youtube: /Big Brother Brazil
📲 Telegram: t.me/redebbb