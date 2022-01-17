BBB starts with canceled singer and new Juliette – 01/17/2022

This is the online version for this Monday’s edition (1/17) of the Splash TV newsletter, your daily summary of the best coverage of BBB 22. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register up here.

The day has come! The 22nd edition of “Big Brother Brasil” begins today and, even before the participants enter the house, there is already a member being compared to Juliette and sister of Camarote almost cancelled. There was also confusion from Globo itself, which made an announcement about the arrival of the participants to the reality, but then went back.

Vyni with Instagram ‘millionaire’

Vyni is already a success even before entering the most watched house in Brazil. Less than 48 hours after being announced as one of the confined of the “BBB 22” popcorn group, the cearense hit 2 million followers on Instagram. The feat made many people compare the Ceará native to Juliette, who, on “BBB” 21, became a phenomenon on social networks.

other brothers

Less than 24 hours after being announced on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the new participants of the reality show took to social media and accumulated thousands of followers on Instagram, a valuable platform for the confined. According to Gshow, added to the 20 participants selected for this edition of the program, the brothers and sisters conquered, one day after the announcement, more than five million followers. Vyni occupies the lead of most loved by the public so far.

First canceled?

Naiara Azevedo has not even entered the house, but she has already been criticized on social networks. The singer was accused by the family of Marília Mendonça of trying to promote herself “on top” of the image of the queen of suffering, who died at the age of 26 in November 2021, as a result of a plane crash. The public did not like the sister’s posture and, on Sunday (16), made the hashtag ‘Fora Naiara Azevedo’ become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Globe Confusion

Globo itself also gave something to talk about. On Sunday (16), Globoplay’s official profile on Twitter set “the playground on fire” by announcing that the brothers and sisters could enter the house live and then go back. “Around here, the desire to spy is so great that I ended up making a little mess. Tomorrow, right after Um Lugar ao Sol, we’ll check the brothers’ entrance into the house on TV Globo. And only after that, all 11 cameras will be available for subscribers 24 hours a day”, wrote the official profile of the streaming service, hours after announcing the live entry.

Who will win the reality show?

BBB 22: Who is the favorite to win the edition of the reality show? 1.62% 1.52% 1.01% 9.31% 0.56% 8.45% 1.52% 3.09% 1.77% 8.75% 0.51% 0.51% 0.61% 5.21% 1.42% 1.92% 2.43% 1.37% 32.02% 16.44% Total of 1977 wishes The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

This Globo does not show

stateroom highlight

Image: Playback/Instagram

Opinion

famous popcorn

