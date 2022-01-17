BBB22: Advice from Naiara Azevedo responds to the accusation of Marília Mendonça’s brother

After João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, shot at Naiara Azevedo and his participation in “BBB22”, in which he said he Will do anything to get her out of the program because she will try to use her sister’s name to promote herself, the sertaneja team expressed itself by stating that the two had a “respectful relationship”.

Naiara should release some songs while she will be confined to reality, among them would be a partnership with Marília Mendonça recorded in 2020, “50%”. The singer died in a plane crash in November last year.

In a statement, the advice of Naiara Azevedo said that the song was not released before because it was not released by the label.

“Naiara Azevedo has always maintained a respectful relationship with Marília, both in music and on a personal level. The song in question was recorded since 2020, in the ‘Juntas’ project, but has not been released until the present moment due to the release of the label”, says the statement.

This Saturday, João Gustavo said on his Twitter, when commenting on a news that Naiara would release the song during the confinement, that the singer “never deceived anyone”.

“Everyone already knew that you would enter the BBB to promote yourself, and I know you will not take my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I will do everything so that you don’t stay inside this house”, wrote the brother of Marilia.

