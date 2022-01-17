BBB22 participants are followed by their idols on social networks | BBB22

BBB22 hasn’t even started, but the brothers and sisters are already grooving on social media! 💥 In less than 24 hours after Big Day, participants already had more than 5 million new followers. The success is so much that the confined are being noticed even by their idols. Can you imagine their happiness when they hear about it? 😍

Check out which BBB22 participants were followed by their idols

vinicius was followed byanita

2 of 5 BBB22: Vinicius is a member of the Pipoca group — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram BBB22: Vinicius is a member of the Pipoca group — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

COME HERE! On Saturday morning, 1/15, the Bachelor of Laws hit the mark of 1 million followers. What Vinicius probably doesn’t even realize is that he was even followed by Anitta! The member of the group Pipoca revealed that he has already sold the only gas cylinder he had at home to go to the singer’s concert.

On the networks, Anitta cited the messages that Vinicius sent her before being announced in the reality show’s Pipoca group. And of course we got these prints! 👇👇

Do you think the brother will freak out, yes or for sure when he leaves the house and finds that Poderosa has also become his fan?

++ Check out more facts about Vinicius

Luciano was followed by Lázaro Ramos

3 of 5 Luciano is a participant of BBB22 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luciano is a participant of BBB22 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Classical dancer and actor, Luciano told about his admiration for Lázaro Ramos and spoke of his desire to meet the actor at BBB. Will be? 👀 This wish is no longer so difficult to fulfill, as the artist now follows his brother. We will love to see the two together!

++ Check out more facts about Luciano

Slovenia was followed by Luan Santana

4 of 5 BBB22: Slovenia was once president of a fan club dedicated to Luan Santana — Photo: Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow BBB22: Slovenia was once president of a fan club dedicated to Luan Santana — Photo: Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow

Idol madness? We have! Slovenia not only admires Luan Santana, but was once the president of a fan club dedicated to the singer. And there’s more: she even revealed that she already ran after the artist at an airport. 😅 Just imagine the sister’s reaction when she finds out that he is now her follower?

++ Check out more interesting facts about Slovenia

Eliezer is praised and followed by Viih Tube

5 of 5 Eliezer is a participant at BBB22 — Photo: Silvestre Mendes/Gshow Eliezer is a participant of BBB22 — Photo: Silvestre Mendes/Gshow

More than an idol, a match! right after the #RedeBBBpublish Eliezer’s call on social media, Viih Tube has already left a comment praising the new brother and didn’t stop there! The ex-sister wasted no time and followed the member of the group Pipoca back. Who ships? 👀

