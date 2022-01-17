Beetles invade town in Argentina after strong heat wave

Amanda Souza Yesterday 4 min

Beetles invade culverts in Santa Isabel, Argentina, and scare the population with exorbitant numbers after a heat wave.

Beetles invaded a city in Argentina in recent days and the frightening amount caught the attention not only of residents, but also of several countries after the news circulated. You insects proliferated very quickly after very high temperatures were recorded recently.

The city that was the victim of the invasion of insects takes the name of Santa Isabel and is located in the Argentine province of La Pampa. The beetles have proliferated at an alarming rate and amount this past week after a strong heat wave that hit the country. The high temperatures, according to experts, help in the reproduction of insects during this time of year.

News about such an invasion of insects soon went viral on the internet in recent days after residents of the region shared surprising images of the beetles that have taken over boxes, buildings, culverts, swimming pools and parks, there were beetles everywhere.

historic heat wave

As a form of proliferation, beetles, like many insects, use high temperatures and the moisture to accelerate reproduction, so there is a significant increase in insects during the spring and summer seasons.

Record of the huge amount of beetles that invaded houses, boxes, swimming pools and buildings in Argentina this past week.

This past week, South America recorded incredibly high temperatures, earning the title of second hottest place on the planet. The heat was due to the arrival of a strong heat wave caused by a type of atmospheric blockage.

According to the head of the Santa Isabel Police Department, Omar Sabaidini, the number of beetles even caused damage to some properties in the province of La Pampa.

The strong heat wave has been drawing attention in recent days, including records. On Tuesday (11), Buenos Aires recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1°C, being the second hottest day in city history, second only to the 43.3°C recorded on January 29, 1957.

Heat arrives in other parts of the world

After causing disastrous consequences in cities in Argentina, the heat wave arrives in Brazil and raises concerns especially in the southern region of Brazil, which already suffers from drought. In fact, all this heat has been noticed and recorded in other parts of the world.

Another variable that gained prominence in Rio Grande do Sul due to dry weather and rising temperatures was the relative humidity of the air. With the drought and the heat, gauchos enter state of attention and alertness due to the low levels of relative humidity of the air, which also cause damage to human and animal health.

50.7°C: Australia records terrifying maximum temperature

During this time of year, in particular, it is always important to remember to stay hydrated. THE World Health Organization, recommends ideal values ​​of relative humidity around 60%. Several cities in Rio Grande do Sul, including Porto Alegre, registered rates between 21% and 30%, being the state of attention. Others such as Canguçu, which registered between 12% and 20%, are on alert.

Temperatures were so high that Porto Alegre was the hottest Brazilian capital in Brazil this past Friday (14) with 37.8°C. Another historical fact was the heat in Uruguaiana, last Wednesday (12) with 41.1°C, with the highest temperature recorded in the city in the last 62 years.