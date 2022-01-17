Beijing tightens city entry rules after Omicron case

Beijing will require travelers to take a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in the Chinese capital, state media announced on Sunday, a day after the city reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and when it prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.

Last Saturday, the city reported the first local infection of the highly transmissible Ômicron strain, which involved a person who had visited several malls and restaurants in the previous 14 days. The person hadn’t left town since the beginning of this year.

The new rule, which will run from January 22 until the end of March, is intended to help early detection of the new variant, which is on the rise globally, and control epidemic risks, the Beijing Daily, a government newspaper, said in a statement. your official social media account.

The capital already requires travelers to take a Covid-19 test within 48 hours of leaving the city and have a green code on the municipal health tracking app.

Beijing and neighboring Hebei province will host the Winter Olympics, which begin on February 4, in a “closed circle” that will separate athletes and other game officials from the general public.

Tianjin, a neighboring city with close economic ties to the capital, reported 59 cases in its third round of mass testing on Saturday, He Peng, a spokesman for the local government, told a news conference on Sunday.

So far, local cases of the variant have been detected in at least five provinces and municipalities, prompting cities to impose restrictions to stop its spread and threatening to further undermine slow economic growth. China did not say how many cases of Ômicron it detected in total.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.