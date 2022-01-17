Belezi vents about Corinthians campaign in Copinha and guarantees full focus on 2022

Little used in the Copa São Paulo, defender Lucas Belezi vented on social media about Corinthians’ campaign in the competition. The young man regretted the elimination of Timãozinho in the third phase, thanked the support of the fans, and guaranteed full focus on the season to come.

“Still frustrated with everything that happened, unfortunately it was not the result we wanted, due to the size of the club we represent and for all our history in the competition. But I’m sure I gave my best, as I will always do for this shirt. I remain firm, prepared and focused for the season to come. Thank you so much for your unconditional support from beginning to end Faithful, always together!” said Belezi, in Instagram – see the post below.

Lucas Belezi, it is worth mentioning, was one of the expected starters for Corinthians in the competition, as he was a key part of Diogo Siston’s team throughout the previous season. In the line-ups, however, the defender gave way to the fellow in position Alemão, who caught the attention of the coaching staff in training before Copinha.

Belezi, in fact, is one of the players most watched by coach Sylvinho in the youth categories. He got to be on the bench in professional matches on more than one opportunity. In 2019, he debuted for the main team, achieving the feat of being the youngest player in history to defend Corinthians in a match.

See the post by the Corinthians defender

