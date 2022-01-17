Birthday Club TudoAzul! Earn up to 360 thousand points in 1 year by subscribing to the Club

THE All blue is offering up to 360 thousand points in 1 year for those who wish to subscribe to Clube TudoAzul. The campaign is valid until next Sunday (23).

bonus points

Check out the monthly bonus offered in each plan below:

Yearly:

Club 1,000 | 1,000 bonus points every month for 1 year

| 1,000 bonus points every month for 1 year Club 2000 | 1,500 bonus points every month for 1 year

| 1,500 bonus points every month for 1 year Club 5,000 | 3,000 bonus points every month for 1 year

| 3,000 bonus points every month for 1 year Club 10,000 | 5,500 bonus points every month for 1 year

| 5,500 bonus points every month for 1 year Club 20,000 | 10,000 bonus points every month for 1 year

Monthly:

Club 1,000 | 500 bonus points every month for 1 year

| 500 bonus points every month for 1 year Club 2000 | 1,000 bonus points every month for 1 year

| 1,000 bonus points every month for 1 year Club 5,000 | 2,000 bonus points every month for 1 year

| 2,000 bonus points every month for 1 year Club 10,000 | 4,000 bonus points every month for 1 year

| 4,000 bonus points every month for 1 year Club 20,000 | 8,000 bonus points every month for 1 year

Example of joining the TudoAzul Club

See below for two subscription examples, the lowest 1,000 Plan and the highest 20,000 Plan with more benefits, including upgrade to Diamond tier.

Club 1,000 | Yearly

Over 12 months:

Plan Points: 12,000 points

Bonus points: 12,000 points

Total accumulation: 24,000 points

Cost per thousand points:

In this offer, the investment over 12 months will be R$420 (R$35/month in the annual plan) for an accumulation of 24,000 points. The cost for each thousand points will be R$17.50.

Signing with the Itaucard Blue Card:

Remembering that when you subscribe to Clube TudoAzul with the Itaucard Blue Card, you receive a 10% discount on the monthly fee, that is, the investment over 12 months will be R$378 (R$31.5/month in the annual plan) for an accumulation of 24,000 points. The cost for every thousand points will be BRL 15.75.

Club 20,000 | Yearly

Over 12 months:

Plan Points: 240,000 points

Bonus points: 120,000 points

Total accumulation: 360,000 points

Cost per thousand points:

In this offer, the investment over 12 months will be R$8,100 (R$675/month in the annual plan) for an accumulation of 360,000 points. The cost for each thousand points will be R$22.50.

Signing with the Itaucard Blue Card:

Remembering that when you subscribe to Clube TudoAzul with the Azul Itaucard card, you receive a 10% discount on the monthly fee, that is, the investment over 12 months will be R$7,290 (R$607.50/month in the annual plan) for an accumulation of 360,000 points. The cost for every thousand points will be BRL 20.25.

Important informations

Comment

This could be an opportunity for anyone thinking of becoming a subscriber to Clube TudoAzul, with the possibility of paying R$20.25 in CPM [custo para cada mil pontos] of the program over 12 months. You will be able to enjoy all the benefits of Clube TudoAzul members for only R$35 per month, or less if you sign up with an Itaucard Blue Card!

However, keep in mind that this is not the program’s most aggressive membership promotion. During last year’s Black Friday, TudoAzul offered the thousand for only R$14.31 in new signings for the Club, which is one of the best membership offers.

Thinking of taking advantage? For more information, visit the promotion page.