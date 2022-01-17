Bitcoin could bottom below $40,000 with institutions stampede, analysts say – Cryptocurrencies

The Bitcoin (BTC) options market has recently rid itself of the downtrend, but some analysts are still not confident in the potential for a recovery due to weak institutional demand and the cryptocurrency’s susceptibility to macroeconomic factors.

For Laurent Kssis, cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETF) expert and director of CEC Capital, there are few signs of new interest from institutional investors, which reduces the chances of a big price jump.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What's the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

“A good thermometer is the assets under management and the inflow of capital in ETPs (exchange-traded products) and ETFs. So far, we have recovered only US$ 1 billion of the US$ 4 billion that came out of these products in January alone”, he pointed out.

The above image by ByteTree Asset Management shows that the amount of cryptocurrencies in US and Canadian mutual funds and Canadian and European ETFs has dropped by 8,812 BTC ($377 million) since mid-December.

Inflows for the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), listed on the New York Stock Exchange, also declined. “For the first time since November, BITO has less than 5,000 Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures contracts. Its assets under management are at their lowest since October 19, which signals a drop in interest in BTC exposure through futures-based ETFs.” under management.

The Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which invests in CME-listed Bitcoin futures in an attempt to track the performance of the cryptocurrency, is vulnerable to speculation as futures prices fall.

Typically, institutions and traders set market trends while retailers ride the wave. However, institutions are refusing to intervene, which should worry those expecting a rise from the recently established $40,000.

adverse macro scenario

The Amber Group, which offers crypto services, has stated that a rising rise in the real or inflation-adjusted interest rate carries the greatest downside risk for Bitcoin and risky assets in general. “The correlation between Bitcoin and the stock market has increased,” the company said.

US Treasury Department documents show that since mid-November, real interest rates on 10-year bonds have risen by 50 basis points to -0.66%. Over the same period, Bitcoin has shrunk by nearly 40%.

In a note published over the weekend, analysts at IntoTheBlock stated that the correlation between BTC and M1 monetary aggregates has increased to 0.77, indicating a strong statistical relationship between the two. This scenario implies a bullish outlook for Bitcoin if the Federal Reserve (Fed) starts increasing borrowing costs each quarter, as anticipated by the interest rate market.

non-directional trading

Griffin Ardern, volatility trader at crypto asset manager Blofin, said it is better to bet on the explosion of volatility through options, taking a long position, than to predict and bet on the direction of price.

“long venge and long gamma [compra de opções de venda ou de compra ou ambas] they are a good solution, with some cost, as the implied volatility is too low for the sale, which means an improper risk-reward ratio”, Ardern said in a conversation on Telegram.

Implied volatility is investors’ expectation for price turmoil over a specific period and positively impacts the price of options. Also, the tendency of this metric is to revert to the mean value.

Experienced traders often buy both call and put options at the same time when implied volatility is low. They sell options when the metric is too high. Over the past four weeks, the month’s implied volatility has dropped from 84% annually to 59%, according to Skew data. At the end of the story, the metric hovered well below its average of 76%, considered low by historical standards.

At the time of publishing, the price of Bitcoin reached $42,700, almost unchanged during the day. Data from CoinDesk shows the cryptocurrency has jumped nearly 3% in a week to Sunday, holding the $40,000 level and breaking a two-week downtrend.

Key support at $40K

Kssis predicts a retest at $40K if the cryptocurrency fails to establish a safe position above $43K this week. The director of CEC Capital still prefers hedging strategies for a possible further decline. Traders often buy put options or sell futures as protection for a long position in the spot market.

The asymmetry between buy and sell, which measures the margin between sell (bets on the low) and buy (bets on the high), was almost unchanged at the time of publication, suggesting neutrality. One-month futures listed on CME offer a minimal premium to the spot market price, while other exchanges have come in at less than 5% annually, in contrast to the double-digit figures recorded in October and November. Perhaps it is the result of traders selling futures to protect their exposure.

According to Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange, Bitcoin remains vulnerable to a deeper tumble due to lack of demand to buy. “We are not seeing any searches for the $40K fund currently and interest for BTC at around $40K remains low,” Balani explained to CoinDesk in a WhatsApp conversation. “We can retest the $40,000 and if the price doesn’t hold, we’ll see a new wave of selling coming.”

