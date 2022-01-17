Blair fends off criticism after receiving British knighthood – News

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, former prime minister Tony Blair reacted on Sunday to critics who oppose the distinction because of the politician’s conduct during the British military intervention in Iraq.

A dedicated, charismatic and energetic reformer, now Sir Tony Blair, 68, was one of Britain’s most popular prime ministers, to the point of being re-elected three times. But the knight’s CV and reputation were irreparably damaged after the decision to involve the country in the Iraq war in 2003.

More than 1.1 million people have signed an online petition demanding the annulment of this award, announced when the Queen’s list of ennobleds was published on New Year’s, accusing him of being responsible for “war crimes”. Elizabeth 2nd named him “Knight Officer of the Most Noble Order of the Garter”, the oldest order of chivalry.

Reacting to the controversy that the act caused, the former head of government (1997-2007) stated that he accepted the tribute “not for me as a person”, but also for those who were his “faithful and committed” collaborators, who contributed “in many changes in the country”.

“Of course people would strongly oppose it. It was something to be expected,” he told Times radio, stressing that many people remember “just [da Guerra] of Iraq and not the rest”.