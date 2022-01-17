BNDES opens public call to invest R$2.5 billion in infrastructure funds

THE National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) informed this Monday, 17th, that it has opened a public call for the selection and subscription of shares of up to five investment funds with a focus on infrastructure, primarily in the sectors of logistics and transport, energy, urban mobility, basic sanitation and telecommunications. The development bank’s participation in each selected fund will be limited to R$500 million, totaling up to R$2.5 billion in contributions to the five chosen funds.

“The initiative seeks to develop the market, accelerate private investment in infrastructure and enable long-term improvements in the quality of services in the sector in the country”, justified the BNDES, in a press release.

The bank explains that it will be able to invest in Equity Funds intended to invest directly in companies or projects and Credit Funds intended to finance companies and projects, according to the type of security to be invested by the fund. BNDES will select up to three equity funds and up to two credit funds. The bank expects at least another R$5 billion of private capital to be mobilized for the initiative, which would total R$7.5 billion in investments.

“In the selection, funds from institutional investors (which manage third-party money) and funds that invest in sectors with high social impact, such as sanitation and urban mobility, will be prioritized. In addition, funds that have social and environmental impact measurement criteria (ESG) will receive higher scores,” the BNDES statement said.

Proposals can be submitted until March 4, and the selection should be completed in the first half of this year.

BNDES informed that it currently has approximately R$ 6 billion of its capital committed to equity and credit funds. Added to the other resources of other investors, the amount in this type of investment reaches R$ 35 billion.

The public notice and more information about the selection are available at www.bndes.gov.br/chamadafundosinfra2022.