BNDES will invest up to R$ 2.5 billion in infrastructure funds (FIP-IE)

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) launched this Monday (17) a public call for the selection and subscription of shares of up to five investment funds focused on infrastructure. The bank’s sectors of interest are logistics and transport, energy, urban mobility, basic sanitation and telecommunications.

According to the BNDES, “the initiative seeks to develop the market, accelerate the private investment in infrastructure and enable long-term improvements in the quality of services in the sector in the country”, he says in a statement.

The BNDES’ participation in each selected fund will be limited to R$500 million, totaling up to R$2.5 billion in contributions in the five funds selected. It is estimated that another R$ 5 billion of private capital will be mobilized for the initiative, totaling R$ 7.5 billion in investments.

THE development bank may contribute in two segments, according to the type of security to be invested by the fund. are they:

Equity Funds (aimed at investing directly in companies or projects), and

(aimed at investing directly in companies or projects), and Credit Funds (aimed at financing companies and projects).

Up to three equity funds and up to two credit funds will be selected.

In the selection, funds from institutional investors (which manage third-party money) and funds that invest in sectors with high social impact, such as sanitation and urban mobility, will be prioritized. In addition, funds that have social, governance and environmental (ESG) impact measurement criteria will receive higher scores.

“With this initiative, the BNDES is positioned as an anchor investor capable of stimulating the attraction of more private investment to the sector”, says, in a note, Bruno Laskowsky, director of Equity, Capital Markets and Indirect Credit at the development bank.

Proposals may be submitted to the BNDES until March 4th. The expectation is that the selection will be completed in the first half of this year.