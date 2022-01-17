Bolsonaristas from ‘BBB22’ are canceled before the premiere







Bolsonaro generates politicization in ‘BBB22’ Photo: Photomontage: Blog TV Room

Theoretically, a voter of Jair Bolsonaro should not watch Globo, the president’s arch-enemy, much less participate in a program on the channel. In practice, ideological coherence is not practiced by many people who pressed 17 at the electronic ballot box.

In ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’ there are some supporters of the ‘captain’. The traditional investigation of old posts by each competitor revealed messages of adherence to what Bolsonaro thinks and preaches.

Of the 20 players, at least 8 were identified as Bolsonaristas and instantly cancelled. They are highly unpopular on the web even before their debut.

The list of these brothers and sisters labeled ‘bolsominions’ circulates through countless profiles on Facebook and Instagram in a campaign to eliminate them in the first Paredões.

It was predictable: political polarization would not be left out of Globo’s main reality show in an election year. The voting intention of each participant has become essential information to determine the crowd in favor or against.

In the ‘Big 21’, Sarah defended and praised Bolsonaro at a time when she was one of the favorites for the award. After that, it gained ‘haters’ and was eliminated. Rodolffo also became the target of a boycott for having declared his vote for the current president and stayed away from the final.

Juliette, on the other hand, came to be defended by the left and the progressive public when they discovered that she campaigned against Bolsonaro in 2018 and after speaking well of former president Dilma Rousseff. Finished champion.

Criticized since always for its futility, ‘Big Brother Brasil’ has become a mirror of society. Behaviors and statements in the house generate relevant discussions out here, such as about structural racism and toxic masculinity.

The new edition has not even started and we can already debate tolerance and the challenge of living with differences in a country mired in the war between right, left and Third Way.

The ‘BBB22’ was born contaminated by the race for the Palácio do Planalto to the point of being used electorally by candidates and campaigns, like what the governor and presidential candidate João Doria (PSDB) did when he created a banner for social networks as if he were a participant in the program .

I hope that militancy in confinement and among viewers does not compromise entertainment. The reality show should be an escapism from hostile reality, and not potentiator of the hatred that has poisoned us for years because of politics.