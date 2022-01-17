Bolsonaro government will leave country in 2022 with 14 million unemployed – 01/17/2022

Unemployment in Brazil will decline only marginally in 2022 and will not return to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the numbers of people leaving the labor market remain high and informality grows. The government of Jair Bolsonaro, therefore, will end without having returned the country to the level that existed before the outbreak of the health crisis, despite his speech that measures against the pandemic were being avoided to save jobs and allow the economy to operate. .

The projections are part of a new report by the International Labor Organization (ILO), which this Monday lowered its forecast for the recovery of the labor market in 2022. For the agency’s director-general, Guy Ryder, the scenario is not good. . “We are seeing both an increase in unemployment and a reduction in the number of people participating in the labor market,” he said. “If you add these two elements, what you see is a sign of a worrying situation in the state of health at work”, he warned.

In 2019, the number of unemployed in Brazil was 12.5 million people. In 2021, the rate reached 14.3 million people, and in 2022 it will reach 14 million, a drop only marginally.

In percentage terms, the rate went from 11.9% in 2019 to 14.4% in 2021. In 2022, it will remain at 13.6%. The rate is more than twice the world average.

For the ILO, Brazil will hardly be able to return to the levels of 2019 in 2023 and the recovery may be delayed.

According to Ryder, in addition to unemployment, millions of Brazilians have “significantly” left the job market and are not even looking for more jobs. Before the health crisis, 62.2% of Brazilians were in the job market. In 2020, the rate dropped to 57.3%, and now it remains below 2019 rates, at 59%.

In terms of lost hours worked, they are equivalent to 2.2 million jobs in Brazil in 2022. In 2020, this rate reached 14.2 million.

For ILO chief economist Richard Samans, Latin America as a whole will have the least optimistic scenario among all regions of the world and unemployment rates will not return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023.

slow global recovery

According to the ILO, the employment situation in the world will experience a recovery. But Ryder admits that process will be slower and more difficult than anticipated. Today, the agency projects a shortfall in hours worked globally equivalent to 52 million full-time jobs compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The estimate is twice as bad as previously predicted, at 26 million full-time equivalent jobs.

The ILO believes the situation in 2022 is better than in 2021. But it remains almost 2% below the number of hours worked before the pandemic started. “We have a long way to go to get a recovery, which is a lot slower than we expected,” Ryder said.

A return to the pre-2019 period will only occur from 2023 onwards. Until then, global unemployment will be above pre-covid levels. “The 2022 level is estimated at 207 million unemployed, compared to 186 million in 2019”, he says. In percentage terms, unemployment in the world went from 5.4% to 6.2% in 2020. In 2021, the rate was 5.9%.

The ILO report also warns that the global impact on employment is significantly greater than represented in these figures because many people have left the workforce. In 2022, the global labor force participation rate is expected to remain 1.2 percentage points lower than in 2019.

The reduction in the forecast for 2022 reflects both the arrival of the omicron variant, as well as the uncertainty about the path of the pandemic.

Informality in Brazil

Another finding is that, given the two years of the pandemic, informality has increased significantly. But, in the Brazilian case, the pandemic deepened the process that had already been taking place in recent years, of expanding informal work.

According to the ILO, the transition to formal employment underway in many Latin American economies was halted before the pandemic.

“For much of the 2000s, the informality rate was falling in many countries in the sub-region. This downward trend was driven by a number of factors, including dynamic demand for labor in the context of economic growth, and a stable macroeconomic context, supported by specific policies to strengthen the formalization process”, he explained.

“From 2015 until the beginning of the pandemic, however, the shift from informal to formal work in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Panama was either reversed or slowed down. In only a few countries (eg Paraguay, Peru) has the process been sustained,” he said.

Indeed, the ILO estimates that the early stages of the pandemic had an unprecedented effect on the region’s labor markets, in part because informal employment could not play its traditional countercyclical role of absorbing displaced workers from the formal sector.

There are signs of recovery, but only in the informal employment sector. « Informal jobs have accounted for more than 70% of net job creation since mid-2020 in many Latin American countries, including Argentina, Mexico and Peru, and for more than half of job growth in Chile and Costa Rica” , he said.

Still, the employment recovery in Latin America remained incomplete, and both formal and informal employment remained below their pre-pandemic levels in most countries.

For the ILO, it is critical that policies focus on generating formal employment on a sufficient scale not only to absorb the recovering workforce, but also to ward off any risk of a deeper impact on society.

Inequality increases

Indeed, the impact of the pandemic has not been the same for everyone and the crisis is deepening inequalities within and between countries and weakening the economic, financial and social fabric of almost all nations, regardless of development status.

“This damage will likely take years to repair, with potential long-term consequences for labor force participation, household income and social and – possibly – political cohesion,” he says.

“There can be no real recovery from this pandemic without a broad job market recovery.” And to be sustainable, this recovery must be based on the principles of decent work – including health and safety, equity, social protection and social dialogue.”

The effects of the pandemic are also being felt in different ways. The European and North American regions are showing the most encouraging signs of recovery, while Southeast Asia and Latin America have the most negative prospects. At the national level, the labor market recovery is strongest in high-income countries, while lower-middle-income economies are lagging further.

Americas divided

For the ILO, Latin America will only be able to return to the same unemployment rates it had before the pandemic in 2024. In 2019, the rate was 24.3%. In 2020, the rate rose to 28.8% and then to 30.1% in 2021. For 2022, unemployment drops to 27.6%.

According to the report, the macroeconomic situation prior to the pandemic differed considerably between Latin America, on the one hand, and North America, where growth had been stable and strong.

When the pandemic arrived, they were positioned differently to face the crisis.

“Growth plummeted in 2020 in both subregions, accompanied by large job losses, rising unemployment, and massive workforce exits. Across the Americas, governments intervened massively to protect jobs and incomes. In the United States and Canada, significant amounts of the budget have been allocated to support unemployed workers.In Latin America and the Caribbean, substantial progress has been made in extending social protection to informal workers on a large scale.

The ILO estimates that the divergence in recovery prospects between the two subregions in 2021 is a result of differences in vaccine launches, prospects for maintaining monetary policy and support for fiscal policy in a context of growing inflation concerns and financial constraints. .

In the United States, large-scale fiscal support has been announced for the second half of 2021 to increase infrastructure investments and strengthen social safety nets. In contrast, some Latin American economies, including Brazil and Mexico, have begun to rebuild fiscal brakes and normalize monetary policy to avoid inflationary pressures.

The ILO also highlights how Latin America was the hardest hit region in 2020, with high levels of contagion and mortality, the sharpest drop in GDP (7.5%) and a drop in working hours equivalent to 36 million jobs. in full time.

In 2020, the region recorded net job losses of approximately 25 million, of which 82% translated into workforce exits. As the crisis affected all economic sectors, containment measures and mobility restrictions prevented the reallocation of labor to informal employment, which was previously a key mechanism for adjusting the labor market in the sub-region.

“Instead of becoming unemployed or moving to informal jobs, as in previous crises, both laid-off employees and self-employed workers have left the workforce. A disproportionate impact on informal workers has been reflected in a decline in the rate of informal employment in some countries. at the height of the crisis in 2020 », he says.

The pandemic has revealed the close links in the sub-region between informality, low family income and inequality.

“The closure and disappearance of millions of small and medium-sized businesses across the sub-region suggest that the recovery of employment will lag behind the resumption of economic growth and that the quality of employment could deteriorate,” he says.

In 2021, there was a recovery in the Latin American economy, with a GDP expansion of 6.0 percent, in part driven by favorable terms of trade for Brazil, and repercussions for Mexico due to growing demand in the United States.

“Brazil’s recovery is expected to bring the economy back above its pre-crisis GDP, thanks to higher commodity exports, but also thanks to larger and better-targeted fiscal measures than in Mexico, which had a deeper recession. , and in Argentina, which struggled with the financial constraints resulting from the significant paddling of external bores before the pandemic,” he says.

Despite the GDP expansion, employment growth has again been limited and has been largely driven by informal work. As many of those who had left the labor market in 2020 re-entered during 2021, the unemployment rate remained high at 10.0%,

There will be a drop in unemployment rates. But the situation just returns to what it was before the pandemic in 2024.