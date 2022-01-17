Bolsonaro meets Léo Moura in Amapá; The ex-athlete’s NGO received funds from the secret budget – Politics

BRASÍLIA – On his trip to Macapá (AP) last Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro met with former Flamengo player Leonardo da Silva Moura, the Leo Moura. as showed the Estadão, the institute named after the former athlete received R$ 41.6 million in the last two years by appointment of politicians allied with the Planalto Palace. More than a third (36.5%) of the amount was sent via secret budget, a practice used by the government to allocate billions of reais of public money to a group of parliamentarians in exchange for support in Congress. The mechanism, revealed by the Estadão in May 2021, it is criticized for the lack of transparency and criteria in the allocation of funds.

Célio Faria Junior, head of the Personal Office of the President of the Republic, posted photos of Bolsonaro and Léo Moura together at Macapá International Airport on social media. This Sunday afternoon, the photos were unavailable.

The sponsors of payments to Léo Moura’s NGO are mainly the Bolsonarist deputy Luiz Lima (PSL-RJ) and Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), former president of the Senate. When questioned, both defended the importance of the project and denied wrongdoing.

The investment of R$ 41.6 million in an NGO is considered enormous by specialists in sports management consulted by Estadão. THE Ministry of Citizenship, to which the Special Secretariat for Sport is linked, says that the resources were indications of parliamentarians, with mandatory execution, that is, without the government being able to choose who to send them to.

The institute’s main action is a soccer school project called Passaporte para Vitória, which, according to the entity, serves 6,600 young people aged between 5 and 15 in Rio and Amapá – the plan is to expand to 30,000. Entries are made on a first-come, first-served basis, without social criteria. The NGO does not provide food or transport.

In Amapá, 15,600 pairs of cleats and shin pads were purchased to serve the 6,000 children, at a combined cost of R$2.1 million. Last year, the State received 20 schools with transfers from Alcolumbre, which allocated R$ 15 million to the entity via the rapporteur’s amendment – basis of the secret budget. In the capital, Macapá alone, there are four units. Léo Moura was in the city when the activities began, in July, and posed for photos next to the senator, who shared the images on his Facebook.

Bolsonaro was in the capital of Amapá on Friday, 14, to participate in the launch of a fiber optic cable submerged in rivers, through the North Connected Program, which aims to expand the communications infrastructure in the Amazon Region. The president caused agglomeration in Macapá and resumed minimizing deaths in the pandemic.

“I showed, like a general in combat, [como] I should behave in the difficult time of the pandemic. We regret the 600,000 deaths, but we have to live, we have to survive and we have to win,” Bolsonaro said during the event. Upon arriving at the airport, the president was greeted by supporters, who took pictures with him shouting “myth “. Most did not wear a protective mask. After carrying out a technical visit to the place where the cables were installed, the Chief Executive caused a crowd to walk, also without a mask, among the people.