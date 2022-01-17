Bolsonaro says family is ‘sacred’ and insinuates that LGBTQI+ go to hell

posted on 01/17/2022 12:36 / updated on 01/17/2022 12:36



(credit: Evaristo Sá/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to make homophobic comments this Monday (1/17). Referring to the LGBTQI+ public, the Chief Executive blamed the left for wanting to come to power by ‘destroying family values’. The statement came during an interview with the Radio Viva FM of Vitória (ES).

“The left wants power. And the best way for it to come to power is to destroy family values. We had a bill called 122 back there, which passed in the Chamber in a session at night. There was no one present. In it, for example, a priest or pastor who, perhaps, refused to perform a marriage between a person of the same sex, would face three years in jail. It was a huge fight there in the Senate, and it ended up being shelved later. But it was a great measure to try to destroy the values family members and attack directly in the hearts of Christians in Brazil”, he pointed out.

Bolsonaro even hinted in the interview that LGBTQI+ people are going to hell.

“As time went by, in 2010, the elections had ended, and I denounced the PNH3, a PT project that had 180 chapters aimed at other types of family. Nobody is against two people living together in their corner and go be happy. Everyone does what they want with their life and those who believe, you know, will see later how they understand themselves there, when they leave this land. We don’t enter this field”, he added.

The president also reported that his antagonism to the gay agenda ’empowered him’ in the country, but added that ‘it is not easy to fight against in a leftist government’.

“But a more important chapter of those 180 was the deconstruction of heteronormativity. What is that? It’s saying that man and woman don’t exist. There are any two beings that come together and become a family, period. great that I joined against him (PT) and we were successful in part, because it is not easy to fight against this agenda in a left-wing government, a PT government, but, over time, this strengthened us on the occasion of the elections”.

Bolsonaro reported that the family is ‘sacred’ and that ‘all the existing people in the world came from a man and a woman’.

“The family is sacred. There is no question about that. All the people who are here on earth came from a man and a woman. Although, nowadays, there is already the person of artificial insemination. , of a man and a woman. This has to be respected, it helps us to live in harmony and peace. It helps us to take pleasure in the future of our children. And this is what the left has always wanted to destroy”.

LGBTQI+ guidelines

The Planalto leader celebrated the fact that, in his administration, the LGBTQI+ agendas ‘had a very strong reverse’.

“In our government, we already had a very strong defendant in this regard, in particular, because of the work of our minister Damares (Women, Family and Human Rights)”.

Finally, the president celebrated that the agendas he called “gender ideology” are in the hands of the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça. The magistrate was chosen by the president for the vacancy he had promised to indicate a “terribly evangelical” name.

“As God writes things right, sometimes with crooked lines. The guidelines that have to do with gender ideology, do you know who will decide by lot? André Mendonça. Our terribly evangelical minister. So, this is very good. peace here for all of us, Christians and Brazilians, who defend the family above all here on earth”, he concluded.

On the 10th, Bolsonaro said that LGBT agendas are used against him as a form of wear and tear on the government and constitute a way of “destroying the family”.

In early December of last year, he commented on what he called “gay neutral language.” The chief executive cited as an example a question from the 2018 National High School Exam (Enem) test and complained that the use of neutral terms “ruins the kids”.

Then, he returned to make homophobic comments, saying that, today, “everything goes terrible”.