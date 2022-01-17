“Bolsonaro would tell people not to look up”

Adam McKay, the director of Don’t Look Up, said on social media that the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro “I would definitely tell people not to look up”. The statement, a reference to the deniers of their satire in Netflix, comes in response to an article by the minister Ciro Nogueira n’The globe, in which the politician compared the film’s comet to the Workers’ Party (PT).

In the movie, the phrase “look up” became a motto to alert people that the comet heading towards Earth was real, as scientific studies have shown, and it was necessary to mobilize governments and do something about it if they wanted to save humanity. There were, however, those who sang the opposite speech, such as businessmen and the President of the United States herself, who said they did not believe the facts – but had a planned exit for the moment the comet hit the planet.

It is worth noting, however, that McKay’s speech has little to do with political support for one or another party, but rather with the denialist stance that Bolsonaro has publicly taken since the beginning of the pandemic, questioning not only the severity of Covid-19, which has already killed more than 600,000 Brazilians, as well as the efficacy and safety of vaccines – both with clear support in scientific studies.

Adam McKay’s film has an impressive cast made up of names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett and more.

The film is available on Netflix.

