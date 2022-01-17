Bomtempo says there is no room “for denial or achism” in the decisions of the Committee to combat covid

16/Jan 11:51 By Jussara Madeira

Mayor Rubens Bomtempo published the decree that creates the Municipal Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Advising on Measures to Combat Covid-19. Formed by health professionals, the committee will monitor and develop recommendations aimed at preventing and controlling the disease in the municipality. In a note released to the press, Bomtempo says that in his government there is no room for “denialism or guesswork”, and that all decisions will be based on studies and planning.

“Our government respects science and listens to technicians and experts. Here there is no room for denialism or guesswork: our decisions will be based on studies and planning. That’s why we call true municipal health authorities. Only together – public authorities, society and science – will we turn this page”, said Mayor Rubens Bomtempo.

The creation of the committee is justified by the need to update measures to combat Covid-19 through the expansion of scientific monitoring by technical professionals with high expertise in public health, says an excerpt from the decree.

Published in the Official Gazette on January 3rd, but only aired on the 13th, the decree defines the attributions of the committee that will monitor and evaluate the performance of SUS in the municipality; monitoring, through reports and indicators, surveillance, health care, disease prevention and control activities; and to prepare recommendations to the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department, in order to obtain the constant improvement of actions to protect life.

The Municipal Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Advising on Measures to Combat Covid-19 will have as president March Antonio Liserre Garcia, Infectologist, head of the Infectology sector at Unimed Petrópolis Hospital, infectologist at the Santa Catarina Congregation Association and technical director of the Nelson Sá Earp Municipal Hospital (HMNSE).

The other members are: