Boninho releases political debates within the BBB22

Boninho ends rumors about politics within the BBB22

Debates on the topic are released in confinement

According to the director, there are no prohibited themes within the reality show.

Tired of hearing rumors about the rules of Big Brother Brazil, JB de Oliveira, Boninho, decided to comment on the prohibitions of certain subjects within the BBB22. The director of Globo’s reality department warned that the brothers can talk about whatever they want, including politics.

Rumors about the bans on topics emerged on social media, with many speculating that Globo would have oriented the new brothers not to talk about politics because it is an election year.

But with the house so polarized, with half of the cast showing a more left-wing leaning, and the other part with a more conservative profile, debates about Lula and Bolsonaro will be inevitable inside the house.

“They can talk whatever they want, they can talk about politics, any other brand, they can talk about their lives and they can even talk nonsense. We never interfere with that”, warned Boninho.

In addition, he made a point of explaining that the monitors distributed throughout the house only give alerts about technical or game situations, such as the need to change microphone batteries or even receive assistance in the confessional.

“So, on those monitors that exist in the house, which you can see from time to time, there is no word to change the subject, because changing the subject is a problem that they have to know among themselves. What happens? what do we have? We do have a panel informing them when they have to do some action, change drums, go to the confessional, go to the pantry. And they like that”, he explained.