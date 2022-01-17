Boninho releases the verb against Globo journalist after criticism

After criticizing the doctor from Goiás, Laís Caldas, the first officially announced sister of BBB22, in addition to suggesting an agenda about Slovenia, the name of another member of the Pipoca group, journalist Rodrigo Carvalho received an alert from Boninho, director of the attraction.

+ Luana Piovani shoots the number of followers with her ex-husband at BBB22 and is shocked: “Is it serious?”

“Rodrigo gets real and stops chasing clicks! You don’t need it”, released Ana Furtado’s companion, after seeing the criticism of the Globo correspondent in London.

+ BBB22: Brunna Gonçalves will use ‘personality change’ as a game strategy; understand

Journalist criticized BBB22 participants

This Friday (14), Rodrigo surprised his followers by making harsh criticisms against the doctor Laís, even asking for the early elimination of his sister from the program, after revealing that he worked on the front line of Covid-19, in Goiânia. “Away with Lais. ‘I acted on the front line against Covid’. It’s the bare minimum. Doctor, iau”, he shot.

+ BBB22: Declared supporters? João Guilherme is amazed at his ex-girlfriend on reality

In addition, Rodrigo Carvalho has already considered Elizer as the “boring” of the season: “What this guy will annoy us is a joke”, in addition to making fun of the choice of the name Eslôvania of another participant. “Preparing the ‘Meet Slovenia’ agenda suggestion for the ‘Sunday Life Show’”, he commented.

Rodrigo also said that he is thinking of creating a new profile on Twitter just to continue with his comments without any worries. “All I can do is create a fake profile to freely comment on the ‘BBB’, folks. The name will be something related to Biriba. Stay tuned,” he declared.