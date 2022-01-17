Bonner reacts with humor to arrest warrant for supporting vaccine







The ‘masked’ laughter of those who will not be arrested Photo: Photomontage: Blog TV Room

On Sunday night (16), William Bonner posted on Instagram a black and white selfie in which he is with an expression of astonishment. The wide eyes took on a comical connotation by the news about him that had been circulated on the internet shortly before.

The Federal District Court of Justice rejected a lawsuit that asked for the arrest of the anchor and editor-in-chief of ‘Jornal Nacional’. The request was made by a lawyer. He claimed that the presenter would be part of a “criminal organization” in favor of vaccination against covid-19.

According to the author of the request, the detention would be necessary to prevent Bonner from continuing to “encourage the mandatory vaccination of children and adolescents and the requirement of a health passport”.

In the order, Judge Gláucia Falsarella Pereira Foley classified the justifications as “denial delusions” and refused to send Bonner to jail. Is it or isn’t it a case to get your eyes bulging?

In the selfie post, captioned only with yesterday’s date, hundreds of followers left messages of support for the Globo journalist, who since the beginning of the pandemic has defended prevention protocols, scientists and vaccination on TV.

“Would that be your prison photo, uncle? Lol,” joked one user. “Glad you won’t be arrested for encouraging the vaccine! What country is this?”, posted an admirer. “Acquitted, Uncle Bonner”, mocked another netizen.

William Bonner is one of the poster boys for the ‘Vaccina Sim’ campaign, created by the consortium of press vehicles and launched in January 2021 in the ‘Jornal Nacional’.

The emphatic defense of science and immunization, and frequent criticism of the denialists, made him an enemy of the anti-vaccination movement and even more detested by Bolsonaristas.

Oblivious to the attacks, the anchor shared photos of when he took the first and second doses of the immunizer, in June and August, respectively.

His bench colleague, Renata Vasconcellos, also vaccinated, tested positive for covid last week. With mild symptoms, she is isolated at home.