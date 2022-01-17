Botafogo beats Resende on penalties and qualifies for the quarterfinals of the São Paulo Cup

Third consecutive penalty shootout won! After a 1-1 tie in normal time, the Botafogo surpassed the Resende 5-4 on penalties and qualified for the quarterfinals of Sao Paulo Juniors Cup, in a game played in Nicolau Alayon Stadium. The opponent in the quarterfinals leaves the confrontation between Novorizontino and America-MG.

Botafogo was vastly superior in the first half. He dominated the actions, had the ball and the best opportunities. There were at least three clear chances that didn’t end in a goal. The main one is a finalization of Gabriel Tigger that the goalkeeper slipped and stopped at the crossbar.

In the second half, everything changed quickly. After 3 minutes, Léo Pedro opened the scoring for Resende, taking advantage of a rebound given by Lucas Barreto.

But Botafogo soon reacted. at 6, raí made a nice move on the left and crossed to the right maranhão header into the nets, tying the game.

The match was truncated, with no great chances for either side, and went to penalties. Better for Botafogo. raí, reydson, Kaue, Maranhão and Kawan converted, with only Wendel wasting. Resende missed two charges (one out and one on the crossbar) and was eliminated.

Botafogo played with: Lucas Barreto; Ewerton (Carlos Henrique), Kawan and Reydson; Wendel Lessa, Liberato, Kaue and Jefinho; Rai and Maranhao; Gabriel Tigger. Technician: Ricardo Resende.

IT’S THE GLORIOUS IN THE WEDNESDAY FINAL OF THE COPINHA! 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bZBO26Nfe1 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) January 16, 2022