Botafogo maintains base from last season’s team for the start of the Carioca Championship

THE Botafogo will keep the team base for the start of the Carioca Championship, which starts on the 25th. Still not receiving the investments from John Textor, the club has limited financial resources to strengthen itself. So far, Alvinegro has signed four new players for the 2022 season.

Botafogo’s four new players are: the defender Klaus and the steering wheel Fabinho, who were in Ceará, midfielder Bren and the attacker Vinicius Lopes, who played for Goiás last season.

The club sought to maintain the base of the champion team of the Serie B from 2021 to the current season. However, without much resources, Botafogo could not count on outstanding players in the campaign such as Rafael Navarro, Marco Antonio, Oyama, Warley and Pedro Castro.

On the other hand, the club managed to renew the goalkeeper Kitty Fernández, from the sides Daniel BorgesCarlinhos and Hugo, and the sock kayak. In addition to them, midfielder Barreto is very close to remaining in the Enderson Moreira to 2022.

With the initial investment of R$ 50 million from John Textor, Botafogo has already planned what it will do with that amount. The club wants to pay the bills and invest in football. Therefore, Elkeson and Rafael Carioca they are athletes who have been targeted by Alvinegro, but the negotiation promises to be difficult.

Botafogo has its first commitment of the season on the 25th, Tuesday, for the debut of the Campeonato Carioca. The team will face Good view. Thus, the base team commanded by Enderson Moreira for the state has: Gatito; Rafael, Joel Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Fabinho, Breno and Chay; Vinicius Lopes, Diego Gonçalves and Matheus Nascimento.