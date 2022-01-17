Botafogo wins third in a row on penalties and reaches the quarterfinals of Copinha – 01/16/2022

Botafogo passed São José-RS, in the second phase, and Taubaté, in the third, on penalties. The good use in the collections was maintained today (16). After a 1-1 draw against Resende in normal time, Glorioso managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of Copinha winning 5-4 on penalties.

In the next phase, the team faces the winner of the confrontation between Novorizontino and América-MG. According to the regulations, the duel of the quarterfinals must take place between Tuesday (18) and Thursday (20).

Over

With the difficulty of the ball rolling in the Nicolau Alayon stadium, both teams bet on the long balls, even to avoid the exchange of passes in the defensive field. At 15, Maranhão had the first great chance for Botafogo, but he played over the goal.

Fogão managed to take more danger and, at the end of the first stage, forced the goalkeeper Sales, from Resende, to make two saves, the second in a spectacular way. At 36, Maranhão tried at first and stopped at the archer. At 44, it was his turn to cross for Tigrão. Glorioso’s number 9 anticipated the marking and hit the penalty spot, but the goalkeeper showed all his reflexes to manage to touch the ball, which still hit the post.

Teams come back with everything from halftime

After a first half with few chances, the second half started with the ball in the net for the home team. At 2, João Felipe released a bomb from the right from outside the area. Goalkeeper Barreto, from Botafogo, still managed to avoid the goal, however Léo Pedro took advantage of the rebound and sent it to the back of the net.

Glorioso’s answer took just four minutes. Main name of Fogo in the game, Maranhão, headed in the second post, left everything even after a cross by Raí from the left.

After the goals, the rhythm of the duel gradually dropped. The team from the capital of Rio de Janeiro still showed more initiative, however they missed a lot in their aim and did not have a great opportunity to score the second. The coaches saved on the changes: Resende made two at once at 20 and Bota only changed at 36, when Carlos Henrique joined.

the penalties

Raí scored for Glorioso and Léo Pedro scored for Resende. On the second hit, Sales jumped to his right and avoided Wendel Lessa’s goal. However, Brendon squandered the chance to leave Resende in the lead, then played out. Soon after, Reydson, Kauê and Maranhão made it for Botafogo, while Douglas, Medina and Halls, even slipping, also confirmed for Resende.

With that, the decision went to the alternate elimination kicks. Kawan confirmed the hit for the Lone Star and Feth hit the crossbar, ending the match.

Referee service

At 40 minutes of the second half, the judge Guilherme Santana went to the ground and stopped the game to receive medical attention. After the support of the Botafogo team, the referee quickly recovered and managed to proceed to penalties.

Escalation, at last, repeated

Coach Ricardo Resende, after suffering from injury problems and casualties due to covid-19 in the previous stages, managed to repeat the starting lineup for the first time in Copinha.

The players who entered the field for Glorioso were: Lucas Barreto, Ewerton (Carlos Henrique), Reydson, Wendel Lessa and Jefinho, Kawan, Raí, Liberato and Kaué, Maranhão and Gabrlei Tigrão.

criticized stage

Botafogo played their first five matches in the tournament in Taubaté, while Resende played four in São José dos Campos (playing in Suzano only in the second phase). In the round of 16, the teams from Rio de Janeiro left the Vale do Paraíba region, which borders Rio de Janeiro, and came to work in the capital of São Paulo.

However, Nicolau Alayon’s pitch, in Barra Funda, was criticized – mainly from Botafogo’s side – for being too high and still having imperfections. When the ball rolled, the greatest difficulty in exchanging passes and articulating plays was evident.