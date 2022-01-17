Bottle thrown into sea by US boy travels halfway around the world, found three years later in Northern Ireland | Look how nice it is

“We went a little over a mile off the coast at Ocean City beach and we played and she just started sailing,” Sasha Yonyak said in an interview with NBC.
A boy from Maryland, in the United States, and his neighbor put a written message in a bottle and released it into the sea. Three years later, the same package was found by a couple in Northern Irish waters.
14-year-old boy put bottle in the sea next to his neighbor. The message was found and read by a couple three (3) years later. — Photo: NBC
Sasha arranged with her neighbor (known as Mister Wayne) and they met to put the bottle in the water.
Three years after that date, the message was found by a couple walking along a beach in Northern Ireland. Ciaran Marron and Rita Simmonds saw a unique possibility in that moment.
“We knew anyway that we had a message in a bottle and we were really excited (…) It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, it’s something you kind of dream about as a kid to find this bottle and take it on a magical journey.” , declared the couple.
After that the two started looking for the author of the message. Through a social network they reached Sasha’s father, Vlad Yonyak.
“It was so nice to hear that the bottle arrived in Ireland,” said the boy’s father.
Sasha is now 14 years old, however, her neighbor Mr. Wayne died in 2021 and could not see the fate that the message took across the seas.
“This bottle just reflects the happy life and good times they had together,” commented Vlad.