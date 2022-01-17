Braskem share offering (BRKM5): what will be the next steps and why it will be positive for all involved

Braskem (BRKM5) informed on Friday night (14) in a material fact that its shareholders Petrobras (PETR4) and Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) filed a request for registration of a secondary public offering (follow-on) with the CVM and the SEC .

The offering will take place simultaneously in Brazil and the US for the sale of up to 154,886,547 of the company’s class A preferred shares. Taking into account Friday’s closing price, the offer could move more than BRL 8 billion.

Last month, Petrobras released a statement informing that its board of directors had approved a model for the sale of its entire stake in Braskem, together with Novonor. Braskem had also informed that it had received information from Novonor about the possibility of carrying out a follow-on to sell the 38.4% stake it holds in the company.

In this first operation, only the preferred shares (PN) held by the companies will be sold. Subsequently, Braskem is expected to complete its migration to the Novo Mercado, B3’s highest level of governance, so that a new follow-on will be carried out for the sale of the remaining shares of Petrobras and Novonor.

Levante Ideias de Investimento highlights that the follow-on is positive for all parties involved, being essential for Novonor’s judicial recovery plan.

As for Braskem, the completion of the transaction eliminates the selling pressure on its shares. “In addition, the migration to the Novo Mercado is also a positive point. Despite the selling pressure that normally affects shares before a follow-on, we expect a positive impact on BRKM5 shares in the short term, due to the confirmation of the long-awaited offer”, says the analysis team.

“After experiencing one of the best years in its history, Braskem seeks to start 2022 by becoming a corporation, that is, company without defined control. This should remove governance problems, mainly because its current controllers are, at the very least, controversial”, says Levante.

For Petrobras, the analysis house points out that the sale is in line with its strategic plan to divest in non-core assets. Upon completion of the transaction, the expectation is that a large part of the funds raised will be distributed to its shareholders, as the company has reached its indebtedness target ahead of schedule, and may reach a record distribution of earnings this year.

XP also points out that, although expected, it sees the confirmation of the divestment process of BRKM5 shares as positive for Petrobras, since at current market prices (R$52 per share) the company can receive around R$4 billion with this sale.

“We remind you that Petrobras still holds 212.4 million BRKM3 shares (about R$11 billion). A stake that the company also intends to sell”, points out the house. XP’s recommendation for PETR4 assets is to buy, with a target price of BRL 45.30 for each asset, or a 44% upside potential compared to Friday’s close.

