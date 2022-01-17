Brazil has 68.25% of the population with the 2nd dose of the vaccine against covid – Saúde

The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against Covid-19 in Brazil arrived this Sunday, 16, the 162,045,40, the equivalent of 75.43% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 139,200 people received the first application of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles. In all, 17 states did not disclose the immunization bulletins for the period.

Among the more than 162 million vaccinated, 146.6 million received the second dose or a single-use immunizer, which represents 68.25% of the total population.

In the last 24 hours, 620,800 people received the second dose and another 370,700 received the immunizer produced by Johnson & Johnson.

This Sunday, 1.3 million people still received the booster dose. In all, 33.8 million Brazilians have already been “revaccinated” – equivalent to 15.76% of the total population.

Adding all vaccines applied, Brazil administered 2.44 million doses in the last 24 hours.

The states that did not disclose vaccination records this Sunday are: Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Ceará, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rondônia, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Sergipe, São Paulo and Tocantins.

São Paulo has 81.71% of the total population vaccinated with at least one dose against the coronavirus, and 78.65% with two doses or a single application, the most advanced in the country. The other four states with the highest proportion of inhabitants with this rate are: Piauí (75.35%), Santa Catarina (74.67%), Minas Gerais (72.66%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (72.09%).