Brazil records 31,600 cases of covid and 92 deaths in 24 hours







Brazil records 31,600 new cases of covid and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours Photo: TARSO SARRAF / Reuters

Brazil registered 92 new deaths by covid-19 this Sunday, 16. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 153, with an upward trend for the sixth consecutive day.

The number of new infections reported was 31,629, while the moving average of positive tests came in at 69,235 – a 721% increase from two weeks ago. In total, the Brazil has 621,099 deaths and 23,006,952 cases of the disease.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.6 million people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

São Paulo had 22 deaths and 2,371 new cases in the last 24 hours. The largest number of positive tests for the coronavirus in the period came from Minas Gerais, which reported 8,500 new infections and 19 fatalities from the disease. Acre and Roraima did not report deaths from covid this Sunday. Federal District, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and Tocantins did not disclose the data.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 24,900 new cases and 74 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 23,000,657 infected people and 621,045 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.