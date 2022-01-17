Brazilian founders of Brex become billionaires

Brex/Disclosure

A little over 20 years old, the Brazilian founders of Brex now are the world’s new billionaires, thanks to a funding round announced this week that nearly doubled the valuation of the fintech that was founded five years ago.

The startup is based in San Francisco and on a mission to revolutionize the corporate credit card industry. Last Tuesday (11), the company raised $300 million in a financing round led by investment firms Greenoaks Capital and TCV (Technology Crossover Ventures), which guaranteed him a market valuation of $12.3 billion – a considerable jump from $7.4 billion nine months ago.

Forbes estimates that co-founders (and co-CEOs) Henrique Dubugras, 26, and Pedro Franceschi, 25, each hold a 14% stake, which gives them around $1.5 billion each. The duo declined to comment on our estimates, but Dubugras spoke with Forbes about their startup’s path to success.

the young woman fintech made its name with a corporate credit card tailored to the needs of startups. This remains Brex’s core product, and the interchange fees merchants pay when employees swipe the company’s cards make up nearly all of its revenue.

In recent years, Brex has also released new software offerings such as an expense management product and a business bill payment feature: “If you get an invoice in your email, just forward it to us and that’s it, she gets paid,” Dubugras tells Forbes from his Los Angeles office. In May, the company launched one of the first corporate rewards programs involving cryptocurrencies.

Brex is not the only company trying to disrupt the world of B2B payments, much of it still spreadsheet-centric. Today, its rivals include startup Ramp (founded in 2019 and valued at nearly $4 billion after an August funding round) and publicly traded Bill.com (valued at about $21 billion), which bought expense reporting fintech Divvy for $2.5 billion last year.

However, Brex has managed to attract a flood of venture capital by offering a suite of products that go beyond the corporate credit card. Dubugras says he’s not too worried about the competition.

“The market is very big and I think there is room for a lot of people”, he says. “Most B2B payments are still paper and check based.”

The startup, now a team of 1,000, exists thanks to a lively Twitter exchange in December 2012 between Dubugras and Franceschi about the nuances of coding tools. At the time, they were high school students and lived in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The 140-character limit of the tweets got in the way of the debate, so the two teenagers switched to Skype to continue the discussion.

“On Skype, we couldn’t fight much and we became best friends,” says Dubugras.

In 2013, friends launched in Brazil the startup Pagar.me, which allowed merchants to accept payments online. The company had 150 employees when it was sold to Stone.

Dubugras does not reveal what the duo’s stake in Pagar.me was, but says it was enough to pay for college – he and Franceschi dropped out of Stanford’s computer science course – and save some savings.

After selling the company, the pair initially wanted to set up bank accounts for US-based startups, but opted for corporate credit cards as a more viable route. “What company would trust these random 22-year-old Brazilians with their money?” jokes Dubugras. “With corporate cards, we were giving them money instead of asking for their money.”

Dubugras and Franceschi founded Brex in 2017 after leaving Stanford before the end of their freshman year of college. Two years later, both were highlights from Forbes’ North American finance 30 Under 30 list. By then, the startup had raised $213 million and was valued at $1.1 billion.

In 2019, Brex also launched a corporate bank account business that caught the attention of its founders from the start. The company is not a bank, so it has partnerships with LendingClub and JPMorgan Chase.

In all, the duo has secured more than $1 billion in venture capital from investors such as Tiger Global Management, Peter Thiel and Affirm founder Max Levchin. The company says that your revenue has more than doubled in the last 12 months, although it does not share details or comment on profitability.

Private markets data provider PitchBook estimates that Brex generated about $320 million in revenue in 2021. Dubugras says the startup now has “tens of thousands” of corporate customers, including companies like Carta and Classpass.

The startup wants to keep pace in 2022. With $300 million in new funding, Brex plans to increase headcount by at least 50%, as well as keep cash in its vaults in case the market slows.

The business was initially geared towards serving other startups, but Dubugras says that today midsize companies account for more than 60% of the customer base. This year, he hopes to also attract large corporations.

“I think it’s easy for people to think we’re already successful. We are and we are not. We are obviously happy with what we have achieved, but there is much more to come.”