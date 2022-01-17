Brazilian increased alcohol consumption, did less physical exercise and became more obese in the pandemic

BRASÍLIA – The effects of the pandemic on the health of Brazilians were devastating, even among those who did not contract the Covid-19. During 2020, when Brazil spent more time in social isolation to stop the advance of coronavirus, there was an increase in the abusive consumption of alcoholic beverages and in sedentary lifestyle among the Brazilian population, which triggered an increase in the rate of people with chronic diseases, such as obesity. This is what the search shows Chronic Diseases and Their Risk and Protective Factors: Recent Trends at Vigitel, performed by Institute for Health Policy Studies (IEPS).

In 2019, obesity affected 20.3% of adults in the country’s capitals, but in 2020, the disease began to affect 21.5% of this group, with a higher prevalence in the South, Southeast and Northeast states. Manaus (24.9%), Cuiabá (24.0%) and Rio de Janeiro (23.8%) lead the ranking with the highest incidence of obesity. Until 2011, no capital had exceeded the rate of 20%.

The national rate is almost double what was recorded 14 years earlier, in 2006, when only 11.8% of the Brazilian population had this type of comorbidity. The year marks the first time that the survey was carried out Surveillance of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel) fur Ministry of Health, from which the IEPS data was extracted. 27,077 people were interviewed in this edition of the study.

experts heard by Estadão state that the change in the lifestyle of Brazilians, caused by the pandemic, was decisive for the emergence – and even aggravation – of habits harmful to health, as well as for the occurrence of psychic disorders that trigger other diseases.

Visual Arts student Isabella Stael, 19, attributes the increase in alcohol consumption in the pandemic to what she calls “psychological wear and tear”. She said that alcohol is used as a refuge to relax and have fun amid the stress caused by covid and studies, without necessarily having a special occasion.

“To a large extent, my alcohol consumption is linked to relieving pressure and not having to think about the future. It is also related to days when I am very tired, or other days when the mental exhaustion is so great that I get frustrated for not being able to study properly and I arrive at the end of the day wanting to drink”, Isabella told the interview. Estadão.

Psychiatrist Guido Palomba, from Paulista Medical Association, sees a direct relationship between the pandemic and the high rate of chronic diseases. In his assessment, this is because people need to restrict locomotion and deal with overexposure to negative news. This, he says, triggers psychiatric disorders that contribute to the emergence of comorbidities.

The excessive demand for work caused by the home office is also pointed out by Palomba as an inherent factor in the “new normal” created by the health crisis, which encourages unhealthy habits. “Food and alcohol are forms of gratification in these bad times. Consequently, we have an increase in cases of obesity, diabetes and heart problems”, he argues.

Beatriz Rache, Master in Economics from Columbia University (USA) and author of the research IEPS, highlights the increase in health risk factors, such as the consumption of ultra-processed foods (cookies, chocolate, sausage, margarine, among others), in practically all segments of the survey. Only smoking remained stable in 2020 compared to 2019. On the other hand, abusive consumption of alcohol went from 18.8% to 20.4%, the same scenario observed in relation to sedentary lifestyle, which went from 13.9% to 14.9 %.

She emphasizes the importance of the study in two aspects: in the ability to assess the prevalence of diseases in the country and to provide public agents with subsidies for the production of responses in the health system and in the translation to the non-specialized public of the complex data gathered by the vigitel. THE IEPS explains that the technical note was produced to fill the gap caused by the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health after a hacker attack, which delayed the publication of the 2020 study and has affected the survey with information for 2021.

“We see, between 2019 and 2020, a worsening of all behavioral risk indicators and that is why it is possible to associate the increase in obesity. despite the vigitel does not allow this correlation to be made, the data show that the pandemic seems to be associated with the results of 2020, a year of both economic and health stress”, said Beatriz Rache.

president of Brazilian Medical Association, César Fernandes highlights the importance of the authorities carrying out major campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of inadequate nutrition and lack of physical activity. “Many families have changed their eating habits for the worse, with increased fat and calorie content. People began to serve themselves through delivery. As if that were not enough, Brazilians deprived themselves of usual physical activities, such as small daily walks. The energy balance has become unfavorable, with more consumption and less expenditure, which tends to generate obesity. Other than that, emotional illnesses also reflect on changing lifestyle habits,” he says.

The technical note of IEPS also brings a picture of how socioeconomic inequality is determinant for the emergence of chronic diseases. In the less educated population strata – and, consequently, with lower income –, the chance of acquiring diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, is twice as high as among those who had access to formal education for a longer time.

Adults who have studied for up to eight years are considered poorly educated. At the other end, the most educated spent more than 12 years in classrooms. A man or woman in the first group, in 2020, had an almost 50% chance of being diagnosed with arterial hypertension – the data indicate a 44.7% prevalence in this segment. In the second set, the possibility was only 15.2%. In relation to diabetes mellitus, the proportion was 15.2% against 4.4%. In terms of obesity, the comparison was 25.3% and 19.3%, respectively.

“With the worsening of poverty and the increase of inequality, we imagine that this chasm between socioeconomic groups reflects even more in health”, says Beatriz. “The most important thing is to continue monitoring and having political pressure to carry out and disseminate these studies, and getting results where they need to be at every possible level of policymaking,” he adds. “At some point, this data will reach the health system in the form of more hypertensive and obese people.”

Access to formal education is also linked to healthier habits. A sedentary lifestyle is present only among 12.5% ​​of the most educated compared to the rate of 20.9% among those with less education. The same occurs in relation to smoking: 5.5% against 7.9%. Abusive alcohol consumption, on the other hand, is higher among those who spent more time at school and university, with a 23.8% prevalence in this group, compared to only 15% among those with low education.