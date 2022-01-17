Brunna Gonçalves confesses rejection by Ludmilla and makes revelations

Top Stories

Brunna Gonçalves ended up using his social networks to share details about his life with ludmilla this Sunday, January 16th. Therefore, he ended up revealing intimate details about the singer.

Initially, Brunna Gonçalves confessed that, As soon as he returned to Brazil, he found out about the audition that was going to take place for Ludmilla’s ballet. Thus, he revealed that he always wanted to dance with an artist. Therefore, he decided to audition in question. Despite her willpower, the dancer stated that she ended up not passing.

Brunna Gonçalves also revealed that over time she ended up having a new opportunity. So, he ended up getting the spot and danced alongside the singer for about a year.

“After all this time with Ludmilla, I was able to get to know, in addition to the artist that Brazil knows, the incredible woman she is and how much her presence makes me feel good. Today, I can feel that all the setbacks and moments we’ve been through have made us stronger, encouraging us and, especially, supporting everything I’ve been conquering so far. Our connection and our love is greater than anything!” shot.

Web reacts to Brunna Gonçalves’ speeches

Quickly, the dancer’s lines went viral on the web and garnered many comments. So that internet users were delighted with the beautiful love story between Brunna Gonçalves and Ludmilla.

“What an inspiration, you are beautiful together”, pointed out one of the couple’s fans. Others, still, emphasized that there would be no better way for them to start their love story. After all, according to them, the magic is on stage.

Finally, check out the full post made by Brunna Gonçalves on her Instagram feed right now. Also, be sure to also check out all the comments that are being left for the couple.

