Bruno Henrique ‘philosophizes’ about leaving, leaves even a Brazilian from the Premier League without understanding anything and stirs Flamengo fans

The striker has defended the Rio de Janeiro team since 2019 and will enter his fourth consecutive season alongside Gabigol at the club

Bruno Henrique messed with the crowd Flamengo this Sunday (16), by posting a cryptic message on his personal Instagram account.

Dressed in a shirt Kevin Durant and facing a half-open door, the red-black attacker posted the phrase: “Every exit is the entrance to another place.“.

The phrase “philosophical” caused astonishment even in richarlison, attacker of Everton. Beautiful goal scorer team defeat to Norwich, through the Premier League, shirt 7 played with Bruno Henrique.

“Good!!! I just didn’t understand anything”, wrote the Brazilian, in a joking tone with his colleague.

Several Flamengo fans also commented on Bruno Henrique’s post, some scared of the risk of losing the holder for the next season.

Nothing indicates that Bruno Henrique will leave Rio de Janeiro before the start of the season, as he is an absolute starter and is part of coach Paulo Sousa’s plans. His contract runs until December 2023.

Bruno Henrique is 31 years old and has played for Flamengo since 2019, when he started teaming up with Gabigol. Since then, they are 163 games, 76 goals and 38 assists.