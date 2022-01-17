Bruno Henrique talks about ‘exit’ and despairs Flamengo fans; see reactions

The morning of this Sunday (16) was hectic for Flamengo fans. through twitter, striker Bruno Henrique posted a reflection on “exit” and drove red-black fans crazy. Some assimilated the message as a possible exit from the club. But others just had fun with the post.

Bruno Henrique released an image where he is in front of a door with the “exit” sign above. However, the Flamengo idol wrote an enigmatic sentence:

“Every exit is the entrance to another place”, said the striker.

However, the message drove Flamengo fans to despair. Amid the departures of several players, some feared that the post was about a possible negotiation of Bruno Henrique. Popular on social media, the red-black Tozza was one of the first to comment:

“Don’t even play with ‘Saida’, said the fan.

Only in 2022, Flamengo has already lost Kennedy and Michael is in Al-Hial’s crosshairs. Thus, the profile Gerson Koringa, one of the funniest on Twitter when it comes to Flamengo, despaired:

“Hahahahahahaha how funny, Bruno Henrique posting a sentence. Leaving is the damn thing you bastard, you’re going to stay in Flamengo forever! Erase it now, erase it”, he joked, but without a response from the ace.

Supporter Elly also did not like the content of Bruno Henrique. The red-black questioned the sentence:

“But since when do you post pictures with phrases that make sense, Bruno Henrique??? You can stop”, he snapped.

Despite the post, there is no negotiation going on by Bruno Henrique. The striker recently turned 31 and is going into his fourth season.

CHECK OUT SOME REACTIONS ABOUT BRUNO HENRIQUE’S POST

Hahahahah hahaha how funny, BH posting a sentence Leaving is the hell you bastard, you’ll stay in Flamengo forever Erase it there now, erase it — Gerson Koringa (@GersonKoringa) January 16, 2022

