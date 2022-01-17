Burnout is recognized as a disease and cases increase worldwide

As with other areas of knowledge, reality and everyday life also enrich the theory in medicine. In recent years there have been many cases of Burnout syndrome around the world, that the WHO officially recognized it as a chronic disease to the point of including it in the most recent version of the International Code of Diseases (ICD 11). Burnout is now part of the health bible, the person affected by it must be treated by specialists and respected by society in general – in particular, in professional circles. Why? The answer lies in its origin: Burnout Syndrome, which can also be called Burnout Syndrome, is intrinsically associated with the work routine. It is signaled by the feeling of great physical and mental stress, a sudden drop in the quality of the service performed and, most importantly, by the psychiatric phenomenon of depersonalization — when the individual performs his tasks in a robotic way and demonstrates affective blunting in relation to the group in the which lives “The worker with Burnout uses up all his biopsychic energy stock and then becomes exhausted”, says Fábio Scaramboni Cantinelli, head of Psychiatry at the Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo. “The patient takes a long time to restore the energy they spent”.

It was in 1974 that the German psychologist Herbert J. Freudenberger gave the most perfect definition of this disease, using the metaphor of a matchstick: once lit, it displays a vigorous flame, but, after a few seconds, it gradually loses it. The. The moment comes when the toothpick goes out. São Paulo banker Amélia Cristina Marques, 46, felt exactly the same way. She has been under medical care for four years. “I couldn’t even get out of bed,” says the banker. Twenty-eight years in the job, Amelia looked at herself in the mirror and refused to admit that she was sick and that she needed specialized help. “Today I do psychotherapy and take medications that are prescribed to me”. The financial institution, from which she is licensed, understood that it was a disease and supported her. But, in a country where even depression is still seen as “softening up” in the face of work, Amélia was harassed by some uninformed colleagues: “Some of them didn’t believe I was sick. That’s why they disrespected me.” This is one of the reasons that led Maria (surname preserved at her request) from São Paulo to develop the syndrome when she put all her energy into work, leaving her personal and emotional life in the background. The extent of the disease can be measured by the index collected from the INSS: the number of requests for sickness aid, motivated by Burnout, between March and April 2020 increased fivefold. The number of requests reached five hundred thousand. The stress of the pandemic and the resulting fear of death will of course play an important role in this astronomical increase in requests.

In a country like Brazil where depression is still seen by many people as synonymous with being “soft body”, it is important to catalog of Burnout as a disease

Although the Burnout Syndrome is strongly related to the world of work, it is not uncommon to see people involved in other activities also develop the disease – but its background, so to speak, is always deep stress. Douglas Pinheiro is a priest and, shortly after his ordination, began to experience the symptoms of the syndrome, closely similar to those of generalized anxiety disorder. “I felt very sleepy, had crying spells, palpitations, shortness of breath and constant restlessness”, says the priest. He works in his priesthood in the São Paulo city of Jandira, and at the time he began to suffer from burnout, he took care of nine churches at the same time, in addition to dedicating himself to university teaching. “I went through psychological treatment and now I’m better”, says Pinheiro. As he was a religious, apparently the process was more painful. He explains that he did not understand how the work for which he was so prepared was making him sick: “he performed more and more tasks”. Currently, the priest has managed to establish a more harmonious work routine. It is dedicated to six parishes.